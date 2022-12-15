How To Play Operator Solis in Rainbow Six Siege

The players that want to play Rainbow Six Siege should be able to understand on strengths and the differences in the new edition. One of the main reasons for the Rainbow Six game series is that the game has been able to give success from tactical Shooters who are also considered First-person shooters.

The Shooter will be seen as the tactical style nature Shooter. All the other chassis franchises like the battlefield or Call of Duty have been slowly diverting from their bol style of arcade-style gameplay but Rainbow Six has been able to constantly keep the return type of its tactical tools in the games.

Rainbow Six Siege is also considered one of the multiplayer tactical Shooter games as it allows the player to play from multiple fronts along with the requirement of systematic planning and execution in the game.

Along with these features, a player will be able to choose any one among the 60 operators parameters which will help acquire all the unique sets and Gadgets for the players. In the latest release, the player will be able to work with Solis, who is considered a Defender along with some tricks in its sleeves in the game.

The approach of playing the soils in the Rainbow Six Siege

Solis is considered one of the defender operators in the game which has the specialization in defeating the whereabouts of the enemy. This has been possible by the soil because of its SPEC-IO Helmet which is also called as SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor Helmet.

With this helmet, Solis can locate all the electric electronic devices held by the enemies and track them down. As the Solis is not having a huge amount of health in the game and that is just equal to 110 so the player will be required to play along with the Solis in a very much cautious manner while working with the Team and providing all the Useful information the progression of the game.

The loadout of Solis is made with the help of CQC weapons such as the P90 Submachine Gun along with the SMG-11 Machine Pistol with these weapons Solis is considered an ideal pick for all the close-quarter teams in the death match.

Along with this Solis is also provided with the Bulletproof camera which has been mounted on any of the surfaces provided as surveillance parts for the Solis. But the fact that the surveillance camera can be hacked for disabled in the game so the player will be required to stock this Bulletproof camera in hidden areas. Along with that the player can also we can also use the Impact Grenade which can easily break the walls or floorboards.