Only two days after district attorneys from 25 California counties filed a case, Tesla agreed to pay $1.3 million in civil penalties and $200,000 in investigation expenses. The lawsuit alleged hazardous waste mismanagement at numerous Tesla factories around the state. The agreement includes a comprehensive five-year injunction requiring employee training and third-party garbage audits at 10% of Tesla’s manufacturing each year. Tesla will cover the costs of these audits in the future.

In California, where Tesla owns 57 car repair locations, 18 solar energy plants, and a manufacturing factory in Alameda County, the San Francisco District Attorney’s office explained the rapid settlement, noting that it was negotiated before the formal complaint was filed.

The lawsuit, filed on January 30, claimed that Tesla mislabeled and disposed of a variety of items at its manufacturing and service locations. The hazardous waste included lead acid batteries, paint, brake fluid, aerosols, antifreeze, acetone, and diesel fuel. The lawsuit also accused Tesla of illegal trash disposal, both on-site and in landfills that are not permitted to collect hazardous materials.

Despite the latest lawsuit, Tesla has been cooperating with an environmental investigation since 2018. The inquiry began with the San Francisco District Attorney’s Environmental Division conducting undercover inspections of Tesla’s garbage containers at service locations. These examinations revealed the improper disposal of hazardous vehicle components such as lubricants, brake cleaners, and antifreeze.

Additional inspections were conducted at Tesla service locations, triggering an examination of trash cans at the Fremont facility. The investigations uncovered the improper disposal of additional hazardous wastes, including copper-containing metal car panel welding spatter waste, waste paint mix cups from paint repair, and primer-contaminated wipes/debris.

Tesla’s involvement in the probe was exposed, and the business has taken measures to improve compliance. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office issued a joint statement highlighting Tesla’s commitment to reform. Settlement talks had begun before the formal case was filed, demonstrating Tesla’s proactive approach to environmental issues.

The settlement’s significance extends beyond financial penalties, since it includes a five-year injunction. This injunction requires Tesla to teach employees and undertake third-party waste audits at its plants, with an emphasis on hazardous items in garbage cans. The audits will be carried out annually for the following five years, with Tesla footing the costs.

The settlement is noteworthy given Tesla’s considerable footprint in California, which includes auto repair shops, energy facilities, and vehicle manufacturing.

Participation in the examination, as well as proactive actions to improve compliance, reflect the company’s dedication to environmental responsibility. The settlement not only settles earlier issues, but it also sets a framework for ongoing environmental stewardship and compliance for the next five years.

While the $1.5 million settlement appears to resolve the immediate legal dispute between Tesla and California over hazardous waste mismanagement, several lingering concerns and demands for stricter measures keep the issue simmering.

Environmental groups, including the Sierra Club, see this as a positive step, but urge stricter ongoing monitoring, independent audits extending beyond the mandated five years, and potential criminal charges for past violations. Communities surrounding Tesla facilities, particularly in Fremont, voice anxieties about their health due to potential exposure to improperly disposed waste.

They demand transparency regarding past environmental impacts and independent studies to assess potential long-term health risks. Some argue the financial penalty, while impactful, may not sufficiently deter future violations from a company of Tesla’s size, advocating for steeper fines or license suspensions.

