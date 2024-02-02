In the expansive world of Elden Ring, where challenges await at every turn, acquiring powerful talismans becomes a crucial aspect of enhancing your prowess. Millicent’s Prosthesis stands out as a formidable talisman, particularly beneficial for those embracing Dexterity builds and wielding fast-hitting weapons. This guide unveils the steps to obtain Millicent’s Prosthesis, ensuring your journey through the Lands Between is met with success.

Elden Ring introduces a vast array of talismans, each imbued with unique effects, from stat boosts to damage enhancements and beyond. While legendary talismans like the Radagon Icon and Godfrey Icon offer exceptional buffs, regular talismans, such as Millicent’s Prosthesis, should not be underestimated. Unlike many damage-boosting counterparts, Millicent’s Prosthesis not only bolsters Dexterity but also enhances attack power after consecutive strikes, without imposing negative effects.

Steps to Get Millicent’s Prosthesis

Obtaining Millicent’s Prosthesis involves traversing Milicent’s questline, a journey fraught with challenges and encounters. It’s essential to proceed with caution, as the completion of the quest yields the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia – an improved version of Millicent’s Prosthesis, albeit without additional Dexterity points.

Millicent’s Questline

Defeat Commander O’Neil in the Swamp of Aeonia: Venture into the Scarlet Rot swamp in Caelid, where Commander O’Neil poses a formidable challenge. Overcoming him rewards you with the Commander’s Standard halberd and the Unalloyed Gold Needle. Bring the Unalloyed Gold Needle to Gowry: Deliver the Unalloyed Gold Needle to Gowry, south of Sellia, Town of Sorcery. After handing it over, reload the game, and upon revisiting Gowry, claim the repaired needle. Give the Needle to Millicent in the Church of the Plague: Locate Millicent in the Church of the Plague, above Gowry’s Shack. Present her with the repaired needle, engage in dialogue, and rest at the grace site. She should relocate to Gowry’s Shack. Visit her there and exhaust her dialogues to make her depart for Altus Plateau. Find Millicent at Erdtree-Gazing Hill and Give Her Valkyrie’s Prosthesis: Discover Millicent north of Erdtree-Gazing Hill grace site in Altus Plateau. Provide her with the Valkyrie’s Prosthesis obtained from the Shaded Castle chest. Exhaust her dialogues to prompt her move to Windmill Village. Beat Godskin Apostle at Dominula, Windmill Village: Reach Windmill Village from the Outer Wall Battleground grace site and confront the Godskin Apostle boss. After vanquishing the boss, rest at the grace site, and Millicent will appear. Defeat her to obtain Millicent’s Prosthesis talisman.

Millicent’s Prosthesis Talisman’s Attributes

Millicent’s Prosthesis proves invaluable for Dexterity-centric builds in Elden Ring. Enhancing the Tarnished’s Dexterity by 5 points, it offers a substantial attack boost after consecutive hits on nearby enemies. The degree of the attack bonus escalates with each set of hits: 4% after three hits, 6% after six hits, and a formidable 11% after nine hits.

A superior counterpart to the early-game Winged Sword Insignia, Millicent’s Prosthesis complements fast-attacking weapons such as Claws, Straight Swords, Curved Swords, and Twinblades. Moreover, it synergizes exceptionally well with weapons featuring multi-hit skills like Hand of Malenia, Marais Executioner’s Sword, and Regalia of Eochaid.

Fast Attack Builds with Millicent’s Prosthesis

One notable advantage of Millicent’s Prosthesis talisman is its compatibility with the Winged Sword Insignia and its Rotten variant. This stacking buff propels fast-attacking builds to exceptional strength in Elden Ring. For an additional boost, players can equip the Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom talisman, garnering an extra five Dexterity points. Getting the coveted Prosthesis talisman marks a significant milestone in Elden Ring. As you embark on this journey, wield the power of Millicent’s Prosthesis with finesse, unleashing its potent effects to conquer the challenges that await in the Lands Between.