Tesla Can Seek Incentives Through Existing Schemes, Says Indian Government

The Indian government has clarified that it will not introduce a special policy exclusively for Tesla, the renowned US-based electric car manufacturer, but instead, the company can take advantage of the existing incentives provided under the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes. These incentives have already been launched by the government to boost the production of advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery storage and support the growth of the auto, auto-components, and drone industries in the country. The move is part of the government’s efforts to promote electric mobility and sustainable technologies.

The production-linked incentives schemes were initiated with a considerable outlay, with Rs 18,100 crore dedicated to ACC battery storage and Rs 26,058 crore for the auto, auto-components, and drone sectors. The incentives aim to attract investments, increase domestic manufacturing, create job opportunities, and enhance India’s position as a global hub for electric vehicles and related industries.

An official from the government stated that Tesla was encouraged to apply for support measures under the existing PLI schemes. They emphasized that the policies would be equally applicable to all companies, without the government intending to create separate policies for individual firms. This approach reflects the government’s commitment to providing a level playing field for all businesses operating in the country.

Furthermore, representatives from Panasonic, Tesla’s major battery supplier, also expressed their interest in producing batteries in India. They were advised to apply for incentives under the PLI for ACC batteries. This indicates that the incentives have been designed to accommodate and encourage the entire electric vehicle ecosystem, including battery manufacturers.

In response to the government’s stance, Tesla visited India and held meetings with officials from various ministries, including the Commerce and Industry Ministry. The government’s open invitation for Tesla to avail incentives under existing schemes demonstrates the country’s willingness to collaborate with the electric vehicle giant to further develop the EV market in India.

It is worth noting that in 2021, Tesla had requested a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles in India. Currently, imported completely built units (CBUs) of cars attract customs duty ranging from 60 percent to 100 percent, depending on the engine size and the cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) value. Tesla’s appeal for reduced import duties aligns with its strategy to make its electric vehicles more affordable and accessible to Indian consumers.

Notably, Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York last month. The meeting likely explored opportunities for collaboration and investment in India’s burgeoning electric vehicle market.

In parallel, the government announced the re-bidding of production-linked incentives for the manufacturing of 20 GWh of advanced chemistry cells. A stakeholder consultation with industry representatives is scheduled for July 24, where inputs and suggestions will be gathered before commencing the re-bidding process for the remaining 20 GWh capacity. This move demonstrates the government’s proactive approach in engaging industry stakeholders to refine and strengthen its policies continually.

In conclusion, the Indian government’s decision not to formulate a separate policy for Tesla showcases its commitment to providing an inclusive and transparent business environment. By allowing Tesla to apply for incentives under existing schemes, the government is encouraging the company to participate in India’s vision of becoming a global leader in electric mobility and clean energy solutions. The promotion of domestic manufacturing, investments, and job creation through the PLI schemes signifies the government’s dedication to fostering sustainable growth and technological innovation in the automotive sector.

