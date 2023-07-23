How To Get Riolu in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is continuously innovating its events to keep players engaged and excited. The latest addition to their event lineup is the Hatch Days, a unique event revolving around the game’s egg-hatching mechanic. During these special occasions, trainers have the opportunity to encounter specific Pokemon with increased chances of hatching from eggs and enjoy various bonuses related to egg hatching. The first-ever Hatch Day showcases the coveted and powerful Riolu, taking place on Saturday, July 22, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. With this being an exclusive three-hour event, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know to make the most of Pokemon GO’s inaugural Hatch Day featuring Riolu.

Riolu has become a fan-favorite since its introduction in 2018, largely thanks to its mystery in the form of Mew. Not only is Riolu highly sought after, but its evolved form, Lucario, is also a formidable and valuable addition to any trainer’s team. Many players are willing to go to great lengths, even spending real money, to obtain this powerful Pokemon. However, there’s no need to empty your pockets when you can follow these steps to get Lucario through Riolu in Pokemon GO.

How to Get Lucario:

Obtaining Riolu: First things first, Lucario cannot be caught in the wild; it must be evolved from Riolu. Catching Riolu in the wild is also a challenging task, so one of the best ways to get it is by hatching Riolu from a Pokemon egg. Acquiring Eggs: Riolu can be hatched from both 7 km and 10 km eggs. However, obtaining Riolu from these eggs is not guaranteed, as other Pokemon can hatch from them as well. The chances of getting Riolu from a 7 km egg or 10 km egg are quite low at around 0.7%. Adventure Sync 50 km eggs have a higher probability of yielding Riolu. Hatching Eggs: Once you’ve obtained 10 km eggs, you’ll need to keep trying to hatch Riolu. According to statistics, Riolu hatches from approximately every 143 eggs. To increase your chances, you can use incubators to hatch Riolu eggs faster. You’ll need about 50 incubators to significantly speed up the process. Evolving Riolu into Lucario: Evolving Riolu into Lucario requires a substantial number of candies, much higher than most other Pokemon evolutions. You’ll need at least 50 Riolu candies to evolve Riolu into Lucario.

To accumulate Riolu candies, set Riolu as your buddy Pokemon and walk around. This will earn you candies over time. Make sure to save up enough candies to evolve Riolu into Lucario when you’re ready.

Lucario is a powerhouse and a valuable asset in battles, especially against strong opponent-evolved Pokemon. Moreover, Lucario can mega evolve into Mega Lucario, unlocking even greater power with the help of Lucaromite.

Now, let’s delve into more details about the first Hatch Day event and the featured Pokemon, Riolu.

The Featured Pokemon: Riolu

During the three-hour Hatch Day event, the chances of hatching Riolu from 2 km Eggs will be significantly increased. Additionally, Riolu hatched from Eggs during the event will have an increased chance of being Shiny. This is an excellent opportunity to obtain the Shiny variation of this rare and beloved Pokemon.

Event Bonuses

As part of the Hatch Day event, two additional bonuses will be available to all players:

Double Stardust from Egg Hatching: Throughout the event, hatching Eggs will grant twice the Stardust compared to the usual amount. To maximize your Stardust gains, make sure to hatch as many Eggs as possible during the event. Increased Chances of Receiving 2 km Eggs: During the event, spinning Poke Stops will give you a higher chance of receiving 2 km Eggs. This is especially valuable since Riolu hatches from this specific type of Egg. Make the most of this opportunity to stock up on 2 km Eggs and increase your chances of obtaining Riolu.

Event Research

During the Hatch Day event, you can spin Poke Stop Photo Discs for a chance to earn Event Field Research Tasks. Completing these limited-time Event Research Tasks will grant you rewards such as Candy, Great Balls, XP, or Berries.

Additionally, players can also take part in Timed Research, which will be available throughout the three-hour Hatch Day event. By completing the Event Timed Research, players will receive a Super Incubator. Make sure to complete the Timed Research and claim all rewards before the end of the Hatch Day Event.

In summary, the first Hatch Day event in Pokemon GO presents a fantastic opportunity to obtain the powerful and sought-after Riolu. Follow the steps mentioned above to increase your chances of hatching Riolu from 2 km and 10 km Eggs. Remember to take advantage of the double Stardust bonus and increased chances of receiving 2 km Eggs during the event. Happy hunting, trainers, and may you evolve your Riolu into the formidable Lucario!

