Tesla Inc. (TSLA.O) Chair Robyn Denholm has firmly denied a recent report by The Wall Street Journal suggesting that the company’s board has been searching for a replacement for CEO Elon Musk. Denholm took to social platform X on Thursday to call the article “absolutely false,” affirming the board’s strong support for Musk and its confidence in his leadership as Tesla pivots towards a bold new future in AI and robotics.

Denholm and Musk Refute Succession Speculation

The WSJ had reported on Wednesday that board members quietly contacted executive search firms about a month ago to initiate succession planning for the CEO role. Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the article claimed that Musk’s reduced focus on Tesla and growing political engagements had prompted internal concerns.

Denholm, however, dismissed the report unequivocally. “The board is highly confident in Elon’s ability to continue executing on our exciting growth plan,” she posted. Musk echoed that sentiment, calling the article “deliberately false.”

Political Engagements and Investor Concerns

Musk recently pledged to reduce his involvement in the Trump administration, where he has headed the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), focusing on trimming federal bureaucracy. His tenure at DOGE has drawn mixed reactions and intensified scrutiny on his availability to oversee Tesla, especially as its electric vehicle (EV) sales have slowed.

Reports indicate that Tesla’s board met with Musk in recent weeks, urging him to publicly recommit to Tesla. However, it remains unclear whether Musk was aware of or involved in any succession planning discussions allegedly initiated by other board members.

Tesla’s Strategic Shift: AI Over Automobiles

Tesla is navigating a pivotal moment as the global EV market becomes increasingly competitive. Instead of launching a long-promised affordable EV model, Musk has shifted focus toward autonomous robotaxis and humanoid robots—technologies he insists represent Tesla’s future.

Federal regulators recently eased rules for testing self-driving vehicles, giving Tesla’s stock a modest boost. Yet, analysts remain split. While some investors support Musk’s AI-driven vision, others worry the company’s core EV business is losing momentum.

Board Dynamics and Investor Outreach

The WSJ also reported that several Tesla directors, including co-founder JB Straubel, have been holding private meetings with major investors to reassure them about Tesla’s leadership and future direction. The board has reportedly been seeking to appoint a new independent director to strengthen governance.

Tesla’s board, long criticized by activist investors for its close ties to Musk, includes his brother Kimbal Musk and James Murdoch, son of media magnate Rupert Murdoch. Critics argue this structure undermines independent oversight.

Denholm herself has faced questions over her impartiality. Handpicked by Musk and a vocal supporter of his record-breaking pay package, she has defended both her compensation and that of the CEO. In March, she sold $33.7 million worth of Tesla stock, raising eyebrows among shareholders.

What’s Next for Tesla?

With mounting pressure from investors, political backlash in Europe, and vandalism at Tesla showrooms, the company stands at a crossroads. Whether Musk can balance his political aspirations, AI ambitions, and Tesla’s core EV business remains to be seen.

Despite the controversies, the board’s current public stance suggests no immediate change at the helm. However, the persistent speculation and underlying concerns point to deeper questions about Tesla’s long-term leadership and strategic direction.