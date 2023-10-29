Tesla Cybertruck Reservations Selling for Thousands of Dollars on eBay, Highest Price Reaches $10,000

In the market of electric vehicles, Tesla’s Cybertruck has undeniably been one of the most anticipated releases in recent years. Back in 2019, when pre-orders for the angular EV opened, it set off a wave of excitement among tech enthusiasts and car aficionados. However, what followed was a rollercoaster ride for those who eagerly placed their $100 deposits.

Supporters of Tesla were excited despite the Cybertruck’s wedge-shaped form and the infamous unveiling incident involving broken “bulletproof” glass. Actually, preorders surged in quantity, potentially growing tenfold from the initial 200,000 reservations.

Challenges in Cybertruck’s production

For those late to the pre-order party, the journey to own this long-awaited steel-clad pickup might not be a smooth one. The Cybertruck’s production timeline has faced multiple delays, and when deliveries eventually commence, they will be more of a trickle than a deluge. Elon Musk himself projects an annual production capacity of 250,000 units, but this won’t be realized until at least 2025.

Adding to the challenges, supply chain disruptions, including the global chip shortage and the Ukraine conflict, have further pushed back production and deliveries of the Cybertruck. These hurdles have left many Tesla enthusiasts eagerly awaiting their long-promised vehicle.

Quality control issues have also haunted the Cybertruck’s journey. Videos posted on social media show near-release test models breaking down, and concerns about inconsistent bodywork have reached the highest echelons of the company. In May 2023, a whistleblower leaked thousands of internal documents to the German newspaper Handelsblatt, revealing the vehicle’s protracted introduction to the market. These documents included an engineering study dated January 25, 2022, which highlighted fundamental issues with the “alpha” version of the Cybertruck, from suspension and body sealing to noise levels, steering, and braking.

Profiting from Cybertruck Pre-Order Resales?

The $100 deposit for ​pre-orders was refundable, allowing some people to request a refund due to uncertainties surrounding the Cybertruck. However, recent trends suggest that those who held onto their pre-orders may see significant rewards, even if they don’t plan to buy the Cybertruck themselves. Some individuals are selling their Cybertruck pre-orders on ​eBay for prices exceeding $10,000. This translates to a staggering 9,900% return on investment if a buyer is found.

However, there are challenges for potential buyers of these pre-orders. The listings on eBay are for the initial 2019 wave of pre-orders that ​Tesla plans to fulfill first. With the significant discrepancy between Tesla’s production capacity and the reported two million order backlog, these early pre-orders may represent the only opportunity to secure a new Tesla this decade.

The fact that pre-orders are non-transferable adds further complexity. The exact handling of these transactions is still unclear, but one possible scenario is that the original pre-order holder will receive the full purchase price from the buyer at the time of delivery, facilitating the transfer of the Cybertruck.

Another challenge revolves around Tesla’s potential response to these pre-order sales. Tesla is likely to disapprove of individuals profiting from pre-orders or newly sold vehicles while legitimate customers patiently wait for their turn. If Tesla identifies someone attempting to sell a pre-order based on available information, there is a high chance that the pre-order will be cancelled.