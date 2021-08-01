Tesla Cybertruck & Roadster color options revealed in PUBG Mobile trailers

Tesla’s Roadster and Cybertruck are currently being teased in the games PUBG Mobile and China’s Game for peace. The color options weren’t released by Tesla or Elon Musk anywhere earlier. So color options for Cybertruck in PUBG Mobile are interesting- Splendid Silver, Dystopia Blue, and Black Quartz. And Roadster can be seen in Diamond, Digital Waters, and Amethyst.

Many details about Tesla’s Cybertruck and Roadster remain unknown including the paint options. Back in 2019, Elon Musk replied under a tweet giving a “Sure” under Cybertruck in Matte Black color. Roadster has been shown in three colors to the public so far. They are White, Red, and Midnight Silver.

Roadster and cybertruck are making its way into games. Teslas are the best and safest cars on the road and obviously the fastest. @elonmusk @tesla pic.twitter.com/L7aE6ulHt4 — Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) July 30, 2021

Purchasing Tesla vehicles in-game

On PUBG Moile Drift Event, three variants of Cybertruck and Roadster are made available from July 10 – August 11, 2021. The speed of the car can be accelerated using UC. By reaching “speed 7” players can get a 2x lucky medal-Tesla and at “speed 8” users can get a 4c lucky medal- Tesla. Then a Tesla can be bought by exchanging 380 lucky vouchers at reward redemption.

Based on popular PUBG Player’s game gameplay, it costs about Rp7 million or around 39.010 UC to get an X8 luxury medal-Tesla. So for all six variants, it costs about Rp19 million. The available options are as below,

Tesla Cybertruck (Splendid-Silver) = x6 Lucky Medal – Tesla or equivalent to Rp5.3 million

Tesla Roadster (Dystopia Blue) = x3 Lucky Medal – Tesla or equivalent to Rp2.6 million

Tesla Roadster (Black-Quartz) = x2 Lucky Medal – Tesla or equivalent to Rp1.7 million

Tesla Roadster (Diamond) = x6 Lucky Medal – Tesla or equivalent to Rp5.3 million

Tesla Roadster (Digital Water) = x3 Lucky Medal – Tesla or equivalent to Rp2.6 million

Tesla Roadster (Amethyst) = x2 Lucky Medal – Tesla or equivalent to Rp1.7 million

Tesla’s next-generation paint shop

Often the question pins down to whether stainless steel can be painted and have the premium look. Without any paint, the truck looks futuristic. In July 2020, Elon Musk replied under a tweet mentioning tempered steel, saying it had to be blue steel. It was meant as a reference to the film Zoolander.

Has to be blue steel 🙂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2020

Tesla’s upcoming paint workshop in Giga Berlin is going to have next-generation technology. It is assumed that Cybertruck is going to be released with some aesthetic-looking colors as shown above. Another user tweeted on about how the trucks could look when tempered steel colors would be used.

The tempered steel colors are going to be so cool. pic.twitter.com/Zgu0jW3XRq — The Cyber Camper ⚡️🚍🏕 (@TheCyberCamper) December 3, 2020

We can find a blue shade similar to the one on the PUBG Mobile trailer, “Blue Dystopia”. The closest Tesla ever revealed anything about Cybertruck color options is through PUBG. The colors are very aesthetic looking if Tesla would include those options in manufacturing too.

