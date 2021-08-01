Top 5 handpicked smartphones launched in India in July 2021

Numerous smartphones, with advanced functionality, specifications, and many more, are launched in India every week. In July 2021 alone 12 smartphones were unveiled in the country. The newest smartphones on the market have improved and are on the verge of revolution. The price of a smartphone in India is not only affordable, but each new model also comes with a slew of amazing technological advancements. Out of the 12 smartphones, we’ll have a closer look at the Top 5 smartphones that are worth considering.

OnePlus Nord 2

The OnePlus Nord 2 has been launched as the company’s latest premium mid-range handset in India. The new OnePlus smartphone promises to be a well-rounded package starting at Rs 27,999, with impressive specifications such as a massive 6.43-inch FluidAMOLED display, 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB RAM variant, a triple-lens configuration with a primary 50-megapixel sensor, and a large 4500mAh battery featuring Warp Charge 65T fast capabilities out of the box.

On paper, the OnePlus Nord 2 has excellent hardware that makes it a decent gaming phone. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, a OnePlus-customized CPU with AI advancements, according to the company. Although the smartphone runs Android 11 on top of Oxygen OS, the company recently announced to share its OS codebase with Oppo’s ColorOS. The OnePlus Nord 2 is exclusively sold via Amazon India.

POCO F3 GT

The Poco F3 GT was introduced in July 2021 and runs on Android 11 on top of MIUI. The Xiaomi manufactured smartphone packs amazing specs such as a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Processor, 5065 mAh battery, 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 20Hz refresh rate, a triple camera setup with 64MP primary sensor, alongside 16MP camera for selfies.

Talking about aesthetics, the smartphone is said to be a gaming-oriented device featuring tactical RGB lights with 8.3mm thickness. The Poco F3 GT also houses mechanical triggers on the left edge of the chassis, allowng you to play games with ease. This approach allows you to pop these up when you need to start gameplay and then conceal them safely with two sliders using magnets. The smartphone is aggressively priced starting at Rs. 25999 for the base variant and is Flipkart Exclusive device.

OPPO Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro

The OPPO Reno 6 series debuted in India this month, with the standard Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro phones focusing on distinct price brackets. Both devices ship with a 90Hz AMOLED display and ColorOS based on Android 11. While the Reno 6 is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, the Reno Pro is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. In India, the Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro starts at Rs 29,990 and Rs 39,990, respectively.

Reno 6 has a triple back camera arrangement with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Reno 6 Pro, on the other hand, has a quad-camera system with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Reno 6 has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Reno 6 Pro, in contrast, comes with up to 12GB of RAM with the ability to increase an extra 7GB using internal storage. Both phones include a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W rapid charging for backup. Both the smartphone are available in offline stores as well as e-commerce websites.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is a mid-range smartphone starting at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant and is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset. The specs and features of the Redmi Note 10T are quite similar to those of the Redmi Note 10 and the Poco M3 Pro 5G. It sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels as well as a refresh rate of up to 90Hz.

The selfie camera has a punch-hole cutout in the centre, and the display is protected against regular wear and tear with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The seems to have a thickness of 8.9 millimetres and weighs 190 grammes. Furthermore, the Redmi Note 10T 5G supports dual 5G standby and includes the maximum number of 5G bands under the given price range. The smartphone is sold on both Xiaomi’s MI store and Amazon India.