Tesla’s once-hyped Cybertruck is now facing a major test of its market strength. New data indicates that inventory levels in the United States have crossed 10,000 units, raising serious questions about actual consumer demand for the electric truck. What was once a futuristic symbol of Tesla’s innovation now seems to be caught in a slowdown spiral, burdened with unsold units, pricing revisions, and a scaling back of production.

Inventory Surge Raises Eyebrows

According to figures from Tesla-Info.com, listings for Cybertruck models have skyrocketed over the past month. While t

his could be partly due to more vehicles entering production, there’s increasing evidence that Tesla’s pricing strategy is contributing to the apparent glut. The company is offering different levels of discounts on similar configurations, which creates multiple listings for essentially the same truck. The result: inflated inventory numbers and a cloudier picture of actual sales performance.

The average Cybertruck currently retails at around €70,300, meaning Tesla could be holding onto nearly €721 million worth of unsold vehicles—a huge capital sink for a company that has always emphasized lean inventories.

Aging Stock and Slow Sales

Notably, a large chunk of these Cybertrucks are from the 2024 production run, including leftover “Foundation Series” models—Tesla’s limited early edition—which officially stopped being produced in October 2024. The fact that these units remain unsold in May 2025 underscores the depth of the slowdown.

Industry insiders point to tepid consumer interest, rather than overproduction, as the likely cause. While the Cybertruck launched with enormous hype, thanks to its bold design and promises of next-gen performance, the real-world uptake appears to be far more muted than anticipated.

Production Strategy in Flux

In response to the sluggish demand, Tesla appears to be adjusting its manufacturing approach. The recently introduced rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variant of the Cybertruck now uses the same battery as its all-wheel-drive (AWD) counterpart but strips out several features. This could be a sign that Tesla has shelved earlier plans to offer the RWD with a smaller, more affordable battery pack—possibly due to lack of scale or shifting demand forecasts.

Tesla has used this streamlining tactic before, notably with its Model S and Model X, both of which saw reduced configuration options after the successful ramp-up of the Model 3 and Model Y.

A Far Cry from Initial Ambitions

When the Cybertruck was first unveiled, Elon Musk projected annual production volumes of up to 250,000 units. Fast forward to 2025, and Tesla may struggle to move even 20,000 Cybertrucks per year at the current rate. Analysts estimate the current inventory could represent nearly two quarters’ worth of sales.

With rising competition in the electric truck market from Rivian, Ford, and GM, Tesla’s bold, angular Cybertruck may be struggling to find a broad audience beyond early adopters and Tesla enthusiasts.

What’s Next for the Cybertruck?

Speculation is now mounting over whether Tesla will need to slash production further or pause it altogether to let demand catch up. For a company that has rarely missed the mark with its product launches, a stumble this significant could be a hard pill to swallow.

Whether Elon Musk will publicly acknowledge the challenges facing the Cybertruck program remains to be seen. But with mounting inventory and uncertain market interest, Tesla may have to rethink its futuristic truck’s role in the EV revolution.