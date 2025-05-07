After years of delays and reminders, the day has finally arrived: starting Wednesday, travelers flying within the United States are required to show a REAL ID-compliant identification card at airport security checkpoints or be ready for some extra scrutiny.

Despite concerns about chaos or confusion, early reports from airports across the country suggest the transition is going relatively smoothly at least at the terminals. In Philadelphia, for example, TSA officials praised travelers for being well-prepared. “The traveling public was great, they responded, they were prepared everything went as well as could be expected,” said Gerardo Spero, the TSA’s federal security director for Pennsylvania and Delaware.

But while security lines inside many airports were moving efficiently, the same can’t be said for the state departments of motor vehicles (DMVs), where some last-minute applicants found themselves stuck in long, winding lines, desperate to get their documents in time. In downtown Chicago, one such line wrapped around an entire city block at a DMV supercenter.

REAL ID isn’t just another version of your driver’s license it’s a federally approved form of identification marked with a small star in the upper corner. The initiative stems from recommendations made by the 9/11 Commission and aims to standardize identification requirements across states for access to secure federal facilities and domestic flights.

Though the law behind REAL ID was passed in 2005, enforcement has been pushed back multiple times due to logistical hurdles and public pushback. Now, nearly two decades later, the requirement is being enforced.

So What Happens If You Don’t Have a REAL ID Yet?

Here’s the good news: if you’re flying this week and don’t yet have a REAL ID, you’re not completely out of luck. According to TSA deputy executive assistant administrator Steve Lorincz, passengers without a REAL ID will still be allowed to board flights but they may need to undergo additional identity screening. That means more time, more questions, and likely a more stressful airport experience.

“We will process you, and you will not be turned away,” Lorincz emphasized. “It might take some additional time, but we’re going to do it efficiently. We are fully staffed at all locations across the country.”

Travelers without REAL IDs can also use other approved identification, including a valid U.S. passport or passport card, a permanent resident card, a Veteran Health Identification Card, or a few others.

What’s Happening at Airports Across the Country

So far, the rollout has been more orderly than expected. In Atlanta home to the busiest airport in the world officials initially opened a separate security lane for travelers without REAL IDs. But by mid-morning, it was no longer needed, as very few travelers were lacking compliant identification.

At Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, the TSA staffed extra lanes and increased personnel to accommodate a potentially bumpy transition. But most travelers had what they needed and moved through checkpoints with little delay.

Interestingly, many passengers are simply opting to travel with their passports, even for domestic flights. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen quite as many passports certainly not for domestic flights,” Spero noted from Philadelphia.

How smooth this change feels largely depends on where you live. States like Florida and Georgia report that over 99% of their residents now carry REAL ID-compliant licenses or IDs. Meanwhile, other states are lagging behind. Alabama, for example, has only achieved 33% compliance, while North Carolina is at about 52%.

Nationally, however, the Department of Homeland Security estimates that roughly 81% of Americans are now REAL ID compliant meaning the majority of travelers shouldn’t notice much of a difference.

While airports may be operating smoothly, DMVs are feeling the pressure. Wait times are stretching into hours as residents try to secure their IDs in time for summer travel. In North Carolina, one resident, Elena Campbell, had already made three failed attempts to get her REAL ID. On her fourth visit, she told CNN: “They don’t make it easy on you. We’re just out here doing what we’re supposed to do.”

To meet the demand, some states are extending DMV hours and opening on Saturdays. California, for example, is offering special weekend appointments. Oklahoma is urging residents not to delay, reminding them that temporary paper IDs aren’t accepted by TSA.

Final Advice for Travelers

If you’re flying soon and don’t have a REAL ID or a passport, it’s best to give yourself extra time at the airport. The TSA is encouraging travelers to arrive early, plan ahead, and be prepared for extra steps if needed. Even TSA PreCheck passengers may face additional screening if they lack proper ID.

For now, the transition to REAL ID appears to be less turbulent than feared but with summer travel season approaching, the full test is still to come. Whether you’re boarding a flight next week or months from now, make sure you’ve got the right ID in hand. Otherwise, your travel day could start off with a lot more stress than necessary.