Tesla Cybertruck to Get “Beast Mode” Version with Sub-3 Second 0-60 Time

In a candid and unfiltered conversation on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast, Tesla CEO Elon Musk finally shed light on the eagerly anticipated Cybertruck. Musk, sporting a distinct outfit that he humorously referred to as “half-dressed as the wizard of Australia,” embarked on an intriguing discussion about the Cybertruck for the show’s initial half-hour. He arrived at the studio in the very vehicle under discussion, setting the stage for an engaging conversation.

Challenges in the Making

Musk opened up about the challenges involved in manufacturing the Cybertruck, reiterating the complexities the project presents for Tesla. The Cybertruck, with its unique design and features, has posed engineering challenges that Musk described as “non-trivial.” He discussed how the vehicle’s futuristic and robust design, coupled with advanced manufacturing processes, has made it a unique endeavor for the company. Despite the challenges, Musk revealed an annual production target of approximately 200,000 Cybertrucks at volume production, with the possibility of exceeding that number. This figure aligns with a previous estimate but falls at the lower end of Musk’s range, which had suggested Tesla could eventually sell between 250,000 and 500,000 Cybertrucks annually after full-scale production commences, projected for 2024.

Addressing a pertinent query on the Cybertruck’s weight posed by host Joe Rogan, Musk confirmed that the vehicle, in various configurations, could weigh between 6,000 to 7,000 pounds. This weight places it in a similar category as the Ford F-250 heavy-duty truck, providing insights into the vehicle’s size and sturdiness.

Unveiling ‘Beast Mode’ and Bulletproofing

The conversation took an exciting turn when Rogan remarked on the Cybertruck’s impressive 0-60 mph acceleration time, estimated at approximately 3.5 seconds. Musk, however, corrected this, stating that they are actually targeting a sub-3 second 0-60 time for a specific variant referred to as the “Beast Mode.” While Musk remained discreet about the exact specifications of this version, he hinted that more details would be disclosed during the highly-anticipated November 30 launch event.

Musk further revealed that the Cybertruck would offer a bulletproof option, encompassing both glass and body panels. While the bulletproof glass won’t have the ability to roll up and down, it’s designed to be sufficiently thick to withstand most bullets.

Specification and Pricing

Other notable features of the Cybertruck that emerged from the discussion include an expected range of over 500 miles on a single charge, a robust towing capacity of over 10,000 pounds, and a payload capability exceeding 3,500 pounds. The vehicle’s unique design, featuring a stainless steel exoskeleton and a futuristic interior, was also emphasized. It is set to offer various configurations, including single-motor, dual-motor, and tri-motor models.

Lastly, the Cybertruck’s expected starting price of around $40,000 reiterates Tesla’s commitment to making electric vehicles accessible to a wider audience. This affordability factor could play a pivotal role in the adoption of electric trucks, potentially reshaping the landscape of the automotive industry.

As the Cybertruck’s November 30 launch event draws near, these revelations add to the anticipation surrounding Tesla’s foray into the electric pickup truck market, setting the stage for a transformative shift in the automotive world. Tesla’s innovative approach to manufacturing and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle capabilities are poised to make a significant impact on the future of transportation.