Tesla, once the undisputed leader in the global electric vehicle (EV) revolution, is now grappling with a sharp decline in its core vehicle sales across both China and Europe. According to the latest data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) and industry reports, April marked a particularly painful month for the automaker, signaling deeper challenges ahead in what were once its strongest markets.

China Sales Down Nearly 26% Month-on-Month

In April, Tesla sold 58,459 China-made vehicles, including exports, down 5.96% year-over-year and a steep 25.84% from March’s 78,828 units. Year-to-date (January to April), Tesla China’s total sales are down 18.31% compared to the same period last year, totaling 231,213 units.

This downturn is particularly alarming as it comes at a time when Tesla’s domestic Chinese competitors are surging. Nio posted 23,900 deliveries in April, up 53% year-on-year and nearly 59% from March. Xpeng recorded 35,045 units—its second-best month ever—reflecting a staggering 273% increase. Li Auto delivered 33,939 vehicles (up 32%), and Xiaomi EV, the new entrant, crossed 28,000 units, making a bold debut in the hyper-competitive market.

“Tesla’s stagnation in China is more than just a slump—it’s a reflection of an evolving market where homegrown brands are fast becoming consumer favorites,” noted EV analyst Chen Yubo.

European Sales Collapse as Rivals Gain Ground

Tesla’s troubles aren’t confined to Asia. April 2025 figures show a widespread collapse in European sales. Countries once seen as strongholds for the brand are now reporting year-over-year drops of over 50%. In the UK, despite an 8.1% increase in overall BEV registrations, Tesla’s deliveries nosedived 62%, with only 512 units sold out of more than 24,000 BEVs registered.

In Germany—Europe’s largest auto market—Tesla sales fell 46%, bucking the overall trend of increased EV adoption. Similar downtrends were observed in France, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark. Only Italy and Norway posted minor gains, offering little solace to the struggling automaker.

Mounting Headwinds: Limited Lineup, Rising Sentiment Issues

Tesla’s downturn is attributed to multiple converging factors: an aging product lineup with few new models, intensifying competition from both Chinese and European manufacturers, and growing consumer fatigue. A recent refresh of the Model Y failed to generate significant buzz, and Tesla’s ventures outside of EVs—like solar and battery tech—have yet to meaningfully boost revenue.

Adding to its woes, CEO Elon Musk’s increasingly polarizing political views and online behavior have reportedly dented brand sentiment, particularly in markets like Europe.

“Public perception matters,” said Maria Kolstad, a Copenhagen-based automotive consultant. “Many consumers now associate Tesla more with Musk’s controversies than cutting-edge innovation.”

Investor Confidence Shaken as Analysts Warn of Revaluation

Market analysts are sounding the alarm. GLJ Research’s Gordon Johnson recently described Tesla as being in “big trouble” demand-wise, noting that even bullish investors are starting to reevaluate their positions. With 86% of Tesla’s revenue tied to car sales, the continued slump raises concerns about the company’s ability to meet delivery targets or justify its high valuation.

“If the company can’t stabilize China and Europe, and with U.S. growth plateauing, we could be witnessing a significant downward revaluation in the near term,” Johnson warned.

As attention turns to Tesla’s June 1 robotaxi reveal, many investors are hoping for a game-changing announcement. But unless the automaker can reverse its core sales decline soon, hype alone may not be enough to prevent further erosion of confidence.

Conclusion: A Critical Juncture Ahead

Tesla’s current trajectory suggests the company is at a crossroads. Once propelled by innovation and first-mover advantage, it now finds itself racing to retain relevance in an EV market it helped create. Whether upcoming product launches and strategic pivots can reignite momentum remains to be seen—but the road ahead is undeniably steeper.