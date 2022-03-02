Tesla-highest producers of EVs got unnoticed by the President

One of the largest electric vehicle producers of the United States got unacknowledged by the President of the very same country. In a tweet by Joe Biden, the president of the United States of America, mentioned the contribution of car manufacturing companies like Ford and General Motors and failed to bring up Tesla’s participation and the highest contribution of Tesla. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, replies to the tweet by reminding the president about his own country’s statistics. Elon Musk tweeted, “Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles & is investing more than double GM + Ford combined [fyi to person controlling this twitter]”.

The tweet by Joe Biden did not just offend Elon but also his fans as well.

Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles & is investing more than double GM + Ford combined [fyi to person controlling this twitter] — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2022

WTF are they doing this? Signed petition to make #JoeBiden see that #Tesla is the #EV leader for a decade and bringing all EV fleets from every auto manufacturer soon. If #Potus can't see this, he has dementia or Alzheimer's…Oh wait….. https://t.co/AGOSDBFbwG — #Bitcoin #BTC #Alt #Crypto #ETH, #Gold #NFT (@CRYPT0N1TE) January 30, 2022

In January, Elon Musk fans got overboard for supporting him as one of the fans made a petition for the President to acknowledge Elon Musk and got it signed by nearly 15,000 people. This probably flattered Musk as he replied by thank you note.

#tesla #JoeBiden Im getting flash backs of not getting picked for the school team 😂 pic.twitter.com/vYU3OPUquA — peeps (@peeps197) March 2, 2022

Curious as to why #JoeBiden choses to ignore #tesla and @elonmusk. Just because someone’s critical, doesn’t mean they should ignore a successful American company ? Tesla is n will b one of the greatest company that disrupted automotive industry. Isn’t celebrating a better option? — Vikram Manthri (@vikram_manthri) January 30, 2022

Musk and the president don’t really share a good relationship together but that doesn’t mean totally ignoring the truth and someone’s real efforts. This is not the first time Elon Musk has been got ignored in Joe Biden’s administration. In August, Musk said the administration was “not the friendliest” after a White House meeting with automakers excluded Tesla. Then, in January, Musk complained about his company being left out of an official White House video that promoted electric vehicles and featured GM CEO, Mary Barra. Not a coincidence.

The only time when Biden mentioned Tesla is on 8th February in one of his conferences. He referred to Tesla as “our nation’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer.” But we believe Tesla should get more appreciation than this. Tesla is one of the world’s most valuable companies and remains the world’s most valuable automaker with a market capitalization of nearly US$1 trillion.