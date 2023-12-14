Tesla has recently taken a significant step in solidifying the commitment of its customers towards the highly anticipated Cybertruck. In a move to sift through the ‘millions’ of reservation holders and identify serious buyers, Tesla is now requiring a $1,000 non-refundable deposit for the futuristic electric pickup, a stark contrast to the previously refundable $250 deposit.

Introduced in 2019, the Cybertruck has captivated the public’s imagination with its unique design and ambitious performance promises. Initially, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk reported over a million interested buyers, reflecting the vehicle’s immense popularity. However, four years later, as the first Cybertrucks began reaching customers, Tesla revealed a significant price increase, nearly doubling the initially communicated figures.

The Cybertruck will now be available in three trims: the $49,890 rear-wheel drive model, the $69,890 all-wheel drive, and the $96,390 top-of-the-line Cyberbeast, with deliveries starting as late as 2025 for some models.

This price hike, understandably, may deter some potential buyers, making the new $1,000 non-refundable deposit a litmus test for gauging genuine interest. This deposit, applicable only to those invited to configure their vehicle, will contribute towards the final cost of the Cybertruck.

Meanwhile, Tesla has remained tight-lipped about this new deposit requirement, although it has quietly implemented several other unique policies for the Cybertruck launch.

In an unprecedented move, Tesla has stipulated that owners of the Cybertruck are prohibited from reselling their vehicles within the first year of ownership. Violation of this term could result in Tesla seeking injunctive relief or demanding liquidated damages amounting to $50,000 or the value received from the sale, whichever is greater. This stringent policy underscores Tesla’s intent to control the initial market for the Cybertruck and prevent speculative reselling that could distort its market value.

Moreover, Tesla may agree to repurchase the Cybertruck at the original price, deducting costs for mileage, wear and tear, and necessary repairs, if a customer has a valid reason for selling. This clause provides a safety net for owners while maintaining control over the vehicle’s resale market.

The Cybertruck’s arrival is set to disrupt the electric pickup-truck market significantly. Initially projected to start at $39,900, the actual cost is likely to be much higher due to expensive building materials and production challenges. Elon Musk has indicated that it might take up to 18 months for the Cybertruck to become a significant cash-flow contributor, with hopes of reaching a production rate of a quarter of a million annually by 2025.

To incentivize sales of other models, Tesla is offering a $1,000 discount to Cybertruck reservation holders for the lease or purchase of a new Tesla, a strategic move that could sway some buyers towards more readily available models like the Model 3 or Model Y. This offer comes as both models are set to lose their eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit in 2024, adding another layer of complexity to Tesla’s sales strategy.

In conclusion, Tesla’s approach to the Cybertruck’s launch, characterized by a non-refundable deposit and strict resale restrictions, reflects a calculated effort to manage expectations, control market dynamics, and ensure that the vehicle’s rollout aligns with the company’s strategic objectives.

As Tesla navigates these uncharted waters, the automotive industry watches closely, anticipating the impact of the Cybertruck on the future of electric vehicles and consumer behavior in this evolving market.