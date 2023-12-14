The “next-gen update” for Fallout 4 that Bethesda Softworks had intended to release in 2024 will not include enhanced PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X gameplay. With just 18 days remaining in the year, Bethesda stated on Wednesday that it will instead release the update somewhere in 2024, contrary to its prior announcement that it would arrive sometime in 2023.

Bethesda said on its official Fallout X account, “Thank you for your patience with us as we work on the Fallout 4 next-generation update.” “We’re excited too, as we know you are! However, we require a little more time and anticipate a thrilling return to the Commonwealth in 2024.

The next-generation upgrade for Fallout 4 was revealed in October 2022. Then, for the PS5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, Bethesda promised “performance mode features for high frame rates, quality features for 4K resolution gameplay” along with an undefined number of bug patches. In 2021, Bethesda updated The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim to improve visuals, speed up loading times, and make other adjustments for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Before that, Bethesda published a Fallout 4 Xbox One X upgrade that allowed for 4K resolution and 30 frames per second. Currently available on the Xbox Series X, Fallout 4 makes use of Microsoft’s FPS Boost function.

The fact that Bethesda has been quiet about the next-generation update for Fallout 4 is not shocking, but it should now coincide with the launch of Amazon’s Fallout TV series, which will be available on Prime Video in April. Fallout 4 was first released by Bethesda in 2015 for PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. Our review of the game for Polygon stated that “Fallout 4 has all the ambiance and history that made its predecessors such wonderful places to get lost for hours at a time, with a much more coherent set of stories within it.” Fallout 4 is the best-selling game in the sci-fi franchise, with Bethesda reporting that 12 million copies were shipped on day one.

About Fallout 4

Released by Bethesda Softworks, Fallout 4 is a post-apocalyptic role-playing game created by Bethesda Game Studios. In the Fallout series, it is the fifth major entry (eighth overall). With the exception of Japan, where it was published on December 17, 2015, owing to the nation’s necessity to censor some footage and references to atomic war while maintaining the storyline, it was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 10, 2015. The game’s VR version was published in 2017 and is played as a stand-alone, autonomous game.

Fallout 4 revolves around a married couple, the Sole Survivors of Vault 111, and their search for their missing child, Shaun. Fallout 4 takes place in and around the Boston area in 2287, ten years after Fallout 3. Along the way, the Sole Survivor discovers that there is a mysterious organization called the Institute that people fear and that there is a breed of biologically humanoid robots known as synthesizers. There are available story pieces from earlier games, mostly Fallout 3. The major plot of Fallout 4 borrows parts from Fallout 3’s The Replicated Man quest. As a result of the synth-focused narrative, the player and the Sole Survivor are faced with ethical questions such as what it means to be human, and how far people should experiment with science to learn.