Tesla hikes U.S. prices across car models

The EV makers company Tesla has increased the costs of all its car models in the U.S. It is the corporation’s most recent price hike during the tough time going on in the market as the market is facing disruption in the supply chain.

This rise in pricing is ranged from $2,500 to $6,000. The car model 3 Long Range has undergone inflation in its price range by $2,500 while the price of Dual Motor AWD Model X has reportedly been increased by $6,000.

On the other hand, the car models, Dual Motor AWD Model Y, Permanent Model, and Dual Motor AWD Model S got a $3000, $2000, and $5000 bump in their pricing respectively.

A few of the firm’s very costly car models’ prices did not get affected by this decision of the company. However, this is the second time that Tesla is raising the prices of the Model S and the Model X in 2022 as these car models have already seen a price hike earlier this year.

The site of the EV maker firm was showing the upgraded prices of their car model on June 16. Reportedly, the company was also seen making late deliveries of some of its cars in the country by almost a month.

Recently, the corporation also exclaimed about the problems of the supply chain. It is believed that this hike in prices of the car models has come after the high rise in the expenses of raw materials used by the company for making their cars and the wages demanded by the workers.

The stocks of the firm went down by 3.8% in the pre-market trading after the company raised the prices of the cars.

The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk has already been seen showing his concerns about the downturn of the economy. At the beginning of this month, Musk announced that he will be booting out 10% of the total workforce of Tesla as he has a super bad feeling about the economy. The process of dismissing the employees has already started in Tesla.

Recently, Tesla also mentioned the difficulties the company had to undergo for the production of the cars worldwide because of the three weeks of strict lockdowns in China. The Shanghai factory the company, which contributed to half of the total cars manufactured by the company last year was located in the lockdown-affected area.

Back in April, Musk wrote a blog post saying that it was an exceptionally difficult quarter for Tesla.