Despite a past year marked by global success with the Tesla Model Y, the world’s best-selling new vehicle in 2024, Tesla is facing its most turbulent period yet. The American EV pioneer, once hailed as the torchbearer of the electric revolution, now finds itself caught in the crosshairs of public outcry, plunging sales, and eroding consumer trust — much of it fueled by the controversial actions and statements of CEO Elon Musk.

Cybertruck Crisis: A Revolution That Never Came

The Tesla Cybertruck, once the symbol of bold innovation and futuristic design, is now fast becoming the brand’s biggest liability. After boasting over a million pre-orders, Tesla currently sits on a backlog of nearly 2,400 unsold Cybertrucks — a staggering $200 million worth of inventory. Despite peaking with 5,308 units sold in September 2024, sales have since declined rapidly.

Even more troubling is the recent revelation that Tesla is reportedly refusing to accept its own Cybertruck as a trade-in, a red flag that’s raising eyebrows across the industry. Many Cybertruck owners claim they’ve been directed to pursue Lemon Law claims to return their vehicles, indicating internal hesitancy to reclaim a product now viewed as toxic to resale value.

Used Market Collapse and Recall Chaos

The Cybertruck’s resale value has plummeted by 55% year-over-year, with a 13% drop in the last quarter alone. Used car dealers are also wary, offering low-ball prices or refusing the trucks altogether.

This dip in value coincides with a massive recall that affected nearly every Cybertruck delivered to date, a figure that stands at only 46,000 units — far below expectations for a vehicle meant to disrupt the pickup market. Mechanical concerns, limited utility, and a polarizing design have only compounded consumer skepticism.

Musk, Politics, and the “Tesla Takedown” Movement

Central to Tesla’s troubles is Elon Musk himself. His increasingly political rhetoric and public alignment with former President Donald Trump — as well as his support for DOGE, a controversial organization accused of dismantling key public institutions — have alienated swaths of Tesla’s once-loyal customer base.

The backlash has been both vocal and widespread. A global movement dubbed the “Tesla Takedown” has sparked protests in over 250 cities, as former Tesla enthusiasts and prospective buyers turn away from the brand. Some Tesla owners are even parting with their vehicles in an attempt to distance themselves from Musk’s politics, marking an unprecedented form of brand rebellion.

The Road Ahead: Can Tesla Course-Correct?

Tesla’s future now hangs in a precarious balance. Despite its unmatched infrastructure in EV charging and an otherwise successful portfolio, the shadow of the Cybertruck and Musk’s divisive public persona threatens to unravel years of brand equity.

While the Model Y continues to perform well globally, investors and consumers alike are watching closely to see whether Tesla will pivot or push forward unchanged. With mounting inventory, weakening resale values, and a reputational crisis at hand, one thing is clear: humility — long absent from Tesla’s strategy — may be the only road to redemption.

Once a symbol of green tech and aspirational innovation, Tesla now finds itself in the eye of a storm. Whether it can weather the controversy or succumbs to its own contradictions remains to be seen — but in 2025, the ride is far from smooth.