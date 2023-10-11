Tesla introduces wrap services in US for Model 3 and Model Y

In a groundbreaking move yesterday, Tesla initiated its vehicle wrap service for customers in the United States. This long-anticipated offering provides Tesla owners the opportunity to give their vehicles a personalized touch. The service currently comprises two significant variations: the “clear wrap” and the “color wrap.”

Wraps Unveiled

The clear wrap option is not yet operational, but the description for the color wraps presents a tantalizing prospect. These premium Color Wraps, available exclusively through Tesla, come in seven exclusive colors. This urethane-based film offers self-healing properties, safeguarding your Model 3 or Model Y from chips, scratches, and swirls.

Tesla’s Paint Dilemma

Tesla has long been synonymous with cutting-edge technology and features, yet there’s been a noticeable gap in one department – paint. All Tesla vehicles have historically offered a limited selection of just five paint options, a lineup that has remained largely unchanged for years. While Giga Berlin-built vehicles enjoy a few more color options, Tesla still lags far behind competitors in the premium vehicle market, who provide a significantly broader range of paint choices.

Customization and Pricing

Given this limited selection and Tesla’s meteoric sales growth, it has become increasingly challenging for Tesla owners to distinguish their vehicles from the sea of offerings. However, this predicament is about to change with the introduction of Tesla’s new wrap service in the US. It promises to empower customers to personalize their Teslas, making each one distinct.

However, this enhancement doesn’t come without a cost. The two new color wrap options, Satin Stealth Black and Slip Grey, command a price tag of $7,500, while the remaining five color choices, Glacier Blue, Satin Rose Gold, Forest Green, Satin Ceramic White, and Crimson Red, are all priced at $8,000.

Despite the expense, it’s worth noting that the installation process for color wraps takes five to seven business days, with no loaner vehicles provided. All Color Wraps include jambs, though this isn’t the case for Clear Wraps.

Unfortunately, not all Tesla models benefit from this new offering. As of now, the wrap service is exclusively available for the Model 3 and Model Y. The more premium Model S and Model X are left out of the equation, which might disappoint their owners, given their affinity for such luxury additions.

Cybertruck Personalization

Nonetheless, there’s a glimmer of hope on the horizon. Insider sources at Tesla have disclosed that the company’s upcoming truck, the Cybertruck, will indeed offer a wrap service. This is especially noteworthy since the Cybertruck boasts an exterior constructed from stainless steel, rendering it impervious to traditional paint applications.

However, the limited personalization options for the Cybertruck might be addressed soon. Tesla is reportedly planning to introduce a Cybertruck wrap service with multiple choices within six months of the first customer deliveries. While pricing details remain unconfirmed, it’s anticipated to fall within the $8,000 to $12,000 range.

This revelation is indeed exciting. Notably, the extensive range of camouflage wraps used on the Cybertruck prototypes hints at the possibility of even more exhilarating paint choices. Tesla is poised to initiate Cybertruck deliveries in the coming weeks, and we’ll be keeping a keen eye on the unveiling of the truck and the array of wrap options the company will offer. Stay tuned for further updates!