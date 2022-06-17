Tesla investor sues Musk, board over accusation of workplace discrimination

A investor of Tesla Inc has taken legal action against the CEO, Elon Musk and the board of directors. The capitalists have blamed the CEO and the top management of the company for overlooking the need of dealing with the grievances related to biasness and abusing happening inside the workplace and bringing about toxic office culture.

The litigation of June 16 is the latest against the EV manufacturing company. The company has been charged with inequity and sexist abuse inside its manufacturing industries.

The investor who filed the complaint against the EV maker firm, Solomon Chou said that the company has engendered a noxious office culture that is based on exploitation of races and sexes and inequity against the staff of the company.

He further said that a little while back people learned about the discriminations and harassments happening inside Tesla. However, this noxious culture inside the office has been conceptualized for the past many years.

Moreover, the investor said that the truth about the workplace culture of the company coming out in public has made it face economical loss and beyond repair harm to its recognition.

In the lawsuit, Chau has asserted that these illegitimate exercises being conducted inside the workplace at a notable extent and time was either in Musk’s knowledge and he was heedless about it or was awfully of no importance to him.

Chau blamed the top managements of the company for their failure of the capitalist’s proposal focused on dealing with the difficulties of the factory.

When asked about the matter through a mail the EV manufacturing company did not make any reply to it with an immediate effect. Though the company made a comment saying that complaint is fallacious when it came into news for the first in February. Tesla also said that it does not forebear any inequity inside its factories and is taking steps to deal with the grievances of the employees.

Back in February 2022, the DEFH agency had filed a lawsuit against the electric vehicle manufacturing company after noticing a large pattern of racial discrimination engendered inside a Tesla’s manufacturing industry near San Francisco. The company is also fighting suits against many of its female workers who have made accusations about sexual harassment inside the Fremont factory of Tesla.

The stakeholder campaigners however have not been successful in their efforts to make the management of the electric car making firm take on more blatantness about the measures taken by Tesla to tackle complaints of discriminations and harassments filed against it.