Tesla launches Air-Powered inspired charging pad

US-based giant, Tesla has launched their new wireless charging gadget to the public. If you know about the Tesla brand, the company has been more known for its renewable resources and also its famous electric cards, but how would it feel when you see a new gadget being launched by Tesla?

It’s no more a render or something but in fact, Tesla has made it possible for its users. As per reports, the company has launched its new wireless charging platforms which have the capability to charge wireless charging supporting gadgets for a faster speed of up to 15W.

If you’ve ever used a phone or a device that supports wireless charging, you’ve probably found this new Tesla technology pretty intriguing, isn’t it? So, let’s get to know more about this new Tesla wireless charging gadget

Tesla Wireless Charging launched officially

If you have been following the leaks, Apple which has been known for bringing the best of the best technological innovations didn’t see great success in the world of wireless charging capability

To counter, Apple’s innovations in the world of technology, Tesla has brought something which Apple was not being able to do. For the people who aren’t aware, Apple announced their first wireless charging pad named AirPower back in 2017, but the new gadget from the Cupertino giant faced a lot of difficulties and the giant had to take down its wireless charging gadget.

After 2017, Apple seems to be remaining silent about its Qi-wireless charging tech and it was the exact time when Tesla has taken an edge toward announcing their new Qi-based charging which was inspired mainly by the Cybertruck which also comes with the support for Tesla’s authorized wireless charging platform.

If we talk more about this Tesla Wireless Charging, it’s been said that the newly launched charging platform has the capability to charge up to three gadgets at the same time with peak power of up to 15W.

How Tesla wireless charging gadget is inspired by Apple AirPower

If you are thinking about what exact inspiration Tesla has taken from Apple to bring its new wireless charging technology, here it’s been said that just like Apple, even Tesla has brought the functionality to provide freedom to the users to place their gadget or phone in any place in the wireless charger without any requirement for a precise location.

If we talk about the internals, it’s been said that the charger comes with up to 30 coils in the front where you can also get to see a tiny Tesla logo as well. Also, this gadget has been made with a dedicated Alcantara surface which also keeps it scratch resistance.

You can also see a detachable magnetic stand which will be allowing the users to place their phone at a standing angle.