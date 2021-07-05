Tesla Model 3 sales topped against UK’s fuel-powered cars in June

Tesla Model 3 topped the best-selling car list in the UK in June 2021. Announced by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), on July 5 the data shows that Tesla Model 3 topped with 5,468 registered vehicles.

Surpassing fuel-powered cars is not new for Tesla cars this year. It was already known last month that the Tesla Model 3 is the 16th best-selling car in the world. As the UK is also having rigorous plans to shift to electric vehicles, the sales of Tesla vehicles increased. However, Tesla boosted UK’s electric vehicle sales to 11% market share. The credit is given to Tesla because it surpassed even the cheaper models in the market.

As the above table shows, the second place goes to Volkswagen Golf. Followed by Ford Puma and Vauxhall Corsa. The difference between Tesla Model 3 sales and Volkswagen sales is 839, which is 15 percent of total sales of Model 3. Tesla has superiority in the electric vehicle market.

By May 2021 UK roads had 260,000 electric cars on UK roads and more than 535,000 plug-in cars (including hybrid models). And Nissan Leaf topped May month’s best-selling pure EV list, while Tesla was in the fourth position. Tesla topped the list by June. Not only did it top EV sales list, but combined car list. No other EV can be seen among the top 10.

UK’s electric vehicle sales

Combined sales of battery-powered vehicles and plugin hybrid models, the UK sales grew in June by 100%. The UK plans to ban gas and diesel-powered vehicles by 2030 and is encouraging purchasing of electric vehicles. Total 186,128 cars were registered in June.

Furthermore, Britain’s recycling process is unique. They are working on recycling the batteries directly by using ultrasonic waves. Cathode powder is made of manganese, Nickel, and Cobalt, glued to an aluminum sheet. The anode is made of graphite glued to a copper sheet. Direct heating like recycling metals would damage the components in the battery. And the UK’s recycling project is called ReCell.

Their battery recycling process is different from how other countries are approaching their electrification process. As raw materials are depleting and the prices are increasing for making new batteries. Recycling batteries is a crucial aspect of electrifying countries.

Additionally, they have been working on installing on-street parking, rather than regular off-street parking. Below is the data by Next Green Car, showing how many charging points are installed in the country by June 2021.

From 2016, there was an increase of 220% in charging stations. The slow charging charges at 3-5kW, rapid charging charges at 25-99kW, and ultra-rapid at 100kW+.