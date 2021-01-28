Tesla Model S Plaid can reach 0-60 mph in just 2 seconds

Elon Musk tweeted, “First production car ever to achieve 0 to 60 mph in less than 2 seconds”. He talked about the Tesla Model S Plaid in the tweet that the company showcased at the battery event 2020. The vehicles come with powerful specs, a sporty design, and a great range. Tesla also said that the vehicle would be available by the end of 2021. This is also another first in the industry by Elon’s companies.

Tesla Model S Plaid

The Tesla Model S plaid is the plaid version of the Model S vehicle. It will have an all-new design, a new interior, and much powerful performance. The car will also have a new screen, improved climate control, and a powerful chip that can even run the Cyberpunk 2077. Internally the car will have a new battery pack and powerful engines. This will allow for a stunning range of 520-miles for the top model and a top speed of 200 miles per hour. The vehicle also holds the crown of the fastest accelerating production car in the world.

The car is based on a completely new powertrain and has three electric motors. This amounts to a total horsepower of 1100. Tesla Model S plaid is a valid competitor to the Porche Taycan, which is also a compelling EV. It sets a standard for sporty Electric Vehicles out there. The vehicle also made a record time of 1 minute 35 seconds to complete the Laguna Seca racetrack, which is insane for a production car.

The car’s base model will cost $112,990 with incentives and will have a range of 390 miles. At the same time, the higher model will cost $132,990 for the plaid+ and have a range of 520 miles. For anyone looking to get a great EV at this price, the Tesla Model S plaid makes perfect sense. It is much more luxurious and powerful than other vehicles fo the company.

Tesla focusing on both premium and budget cars

While on the one hand, the company is talking about the premium cars like the plaid versions of the Model X and S. It is also focusing on the budget category. Tesla tweeted a while back saying that they are planning to release an EV under $30,000 very soon. And their goal is to capture 95% of the global EV market with this.

So, yeah, the plan that Tesla is following is good and caters to all the customer segments in all countries. This is because in a price-sensitive market like India, the cheaper EVs are going to do well, and in markets like the US, there is a market for vehicles above the $100,000 mark.

What are your thoughts on the Tesla Model S Plaid? Do let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content interesting, do like it and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Tesla’s Q4 earnings misses targets: Share prices drop