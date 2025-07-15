It’s official! Tesla has finally arrived in India. After years of speculation, tweets, and talks, Elon Musk’s electric car company has launched its first vehicle for the Indian market, the Model Y, priced at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with the launch, Tesla quietly opened its first showroom in Mumbai today, drawing attention, excitement, and curiosity — but very limited crowds.

A Quiet But Powerful Debut in Mumbai

On a humid Tuesday morning, Tesla’s sleek Mumbai showroom opened its doors — well, almost. The space, tucked inside a gated office complex, featured heavy security and limited access. Behind glass walls, the Model Y stood draped in black and grey covers, teasing its arrival without going all out.

There were no big launch parties or flashy unveilings. Just a handful of fans, media, and curious passersby hoping to catch a glimpse of the world’s most talked-about EV brand.

Model Y: What’s on Offer and What It’ll Cost You

Tesla is offering two versions of the Model Y in India:

Rear-Wheel Drive at ₹59.89 lakh

Long-Range Rear-Wheel Drive at ₹67.89 lakh

Compared to Tesla’s pricing abroad where the same car starts at around $45,000 in the U.S., or even less in China, the Indian version comes at a premium. That’s largely because Tesla is importing the cars for now, which brings with it a hefty tax burden.

But for those who’ve been waiting years for this moment, the steep pricing may not be a dealbreaker.

No Plans to Make in India, Yet

Despite India rolling out the red carpet for global EV manufacturers, offering tax breaks and incentives for local production, Tesla isn’t quite ready to set up shop here. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy confirmed that Tesla hasn’t shown interest in manufacturing in India, at least for now.

This might disappoint some policymakers, especially as the government is aiming to make 30% of all car sales electric by 2030, up from just 4% today.

The Real Competition Begins Now

With its premium pricing, Tesla won’t be competing with Tata Nexon EVs or Mahindra XUV400s. Instead, it’ll go head-to-head with luxury players like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and even newcomer VinFast, which has just started taking bookings for its own EVs in India.

While there’s plenty of excitement around electric vehicles, the reality is that many Indian buyers still hesitate due to a lack of charging infrastructure, especially outside metro cities.

Elon Musk’s India Dream Begins, Slowly but Surely

Elon Musk has long had his eyes on India. Today, that vision finally got real. While the launch might have felt a little understated, make no mistake, this is a major milestone in India’s EV journey.

Tesla’s Model Y may not be for everyone, but for those looking to make the switch to electric in style, it’s now an option. Whether Musk will take the next big step, building Teslas in India, is a question that still hangs in the air. But for now, Indian roads are about to get a whole lot quieter, and cooler.