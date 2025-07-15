The global electric vehicle giant opened the doors to its first showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC)on Tuesday, making a powerful statement as it entered one of the world’s fastest-growing automobile markets.

An Electric Welcome in Mumbai

The launch event was more than just a ribbon-cutting, it was a celebration of India stepping into a new era of mobility. Leading the inauguration was Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, joined by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. The two unveiled Tesla’s first offering for India: the stylish and much-anticipated Model Y.

“This is not just about bringing a car brand to the country,” said CM Fadnavis. “It’s about bringing in a mindset of innovation, sustainability, and progress. Mumbai is proud to be Tesla’s first home in India.”

Model Y: India’s First Tesla

Tesla’s India debut will be led by the Model Y, a sleek, all-electric SUV known for its performance, comfort, and cutting-edge tech. Priced at ₹67.8 lakh, the long-range, rear-wheel-drive variant will be the first to hit Indian roads. Deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

With a range of up to 622 km, a minimalist cabin, ambient lighting, rear touchscreen, and over 2,130 litres of boot space, the Model Y is aimed at those looking for a smart, sustainable upgrade.

Leaders Laud Tesla’s India Entry

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik described the launch as “a proud moment for Maharashtra” and a sign of the state’s openness to cutting-edge global tech. “Tesla’s presence here reinforces Mumbai’s image as a global innovation hub,” he said in a social media post.

Exploring the Future, Firsthand

CM Fadnavis was given a hands-on experience of Tesla’s innovation during a walkthrough of the Tesla Experience Centre. He was briefed by Isabel Fan, Tesla’s Senior Regional Director, who demonstrated the Model Y’s features and highlighted the company’s vision for India.

Photos from the event showed the CM exploring the car’s intuitive interface and sitting comfortably behind the wheel, clearly impressed with the car’s futuristic design and functionality.

Looking Ahead: Tesla’s India Plans

While the first batch of cars will be imported, speculation is already building around Tesla’s potential to set up local manufacturing in India. Talks with the Indian government are ongoing, particularly around lowering import duties and offering production incentives.

Tesla has hinted at tailoring its vehicles for Indian roads and weather conditions, fine-tuning elements like suspensionand cooling systems, and planning charging infrastructure expansion.

India’s EV Future Just Got Real

Tesla’s arrival marks a significant shift in India’s EV landscape. While several local and international players have already entered the space, Tesla’s global appeal, innovation-driven ethos, and premium experience bring a new level of excitement.

For many, this isn’t just a car launch it’s a glimpse into the future of Indian mobility.

As CM Fadnavis put it, “Tesla hasn’t just opened a showroom it’s sparked a movement. And Mumbai is where the journey begins.”