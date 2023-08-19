Tesla Model Y Spied inside Mahindra’s Pune Plant

The iconic Tesla, a name synonymous with innovation in the automotive world, has officially entered the Indian market. The excitement is palpable as the renowned car manufacturer has stepped onto Indian soil with its groundbreaking presence.

Caught on camera, we present to you an exclusive snapshot that has set the automotive community abuzz: a Tesla Model Y being carefully parked within the premises of Mahindra’s Test Facility in Pune. Our thanks go out to the diligent folks at carversal, who have granted us this intriguing glimpse. These spyshots open the door to a multitude of optimistic possibilities and inquiries, some of which we are about to explore.

Tesla’s Imminent Entry into the Indian Market

After years of contemplation, Tesla has taken the decisive step to make its mark in one of the world’s most substantial automotive markets – India. The journey towards this decision has spanned around 5 to 6 years. However, challenges such as elevated import tariffs and the Indian government’s condition to establish a local manufacturing facility rather than relying on imports from China deterred Tesla from proceeding earlier.

In the past year, a promising turn of events occurred as Tesla embraced the Indian government’s stipulation to establish a manufacturing plant within the nation. With hearts full of joy, we can now celebrate the imminent arrival of Tesla on the Indian market, a fact made evident by these intriguing spy shots.

Introducing Tesla through the Model Y in India

We can confidently assert that Tesla’s entry into the Indian market will be marked by the launch of the Tesla Model Y. Derived from the design foundation of the Model 3, the Model Y stands as a five-seat SUV, offering remarkable interior spaciousness. This combination of practicality and performance makes it an enticing prospect for potential Indian buyers.

Unveiling the Spy Shots

The Tesla Model Y, specifically the Dual Motors version, takes center stage within Mahindra’s test facility. Notably, it shares space with Mahindra’s XUV700. Cloaked in a refined shade of grey, this particular Model Y represents the mid-tier dual-motor variant.

A subsequent image grants us a frontal view, wherein Mahindra XUV700 wallpapers adorn the rear walls. This visual cue serves as undeniable proof of the Model Y’s presence on Indian soil.

Design and Interior

In terms of design, the Model Y borrows inspiration from the Model 3. Its aesthetic language exudes the distinct Tesla essence—a clean, flowing design characterized by its sealed grille with minimalist embellishments. The car’s profile showcases its elongated and commanding stance. Standard 19-inch wheels enhance its appearance, while the overseas option of 21-inch wheels will not be available for the India-bound model. The car’s rear presents a coupé-like roof design, elevating its visual appeal.

Stepping inside, the spy shots reveal a right-hand drive version, steering positioned on the right. The interior exudes sophistication, cloaked in black tones with wooden accents on the dashboard. Through the windscreen, we spot Indian workers beside two white XUV700s. True to Tesla’s signature style, the interior adopts a minimalist approach, with a single dashboard screen displaying crucial information, infotainment features, and even the novelty of a voice-activated glove box opener.

Storage Prowess

The Model Y’s storage capabilities are nothing short of impressive. Aside from its already capacious interior, it boasts two external luggage spaces: a generously proportioned 854-litre traditional boot and a front trunk (“frunk”) offering an additional 117 litres. This abundance of storage is certainly enticing for potential buyers in India.

Powertrain and Other Advanced Features

Under its sleek exterior, the Model Y packs a robust 70-kWh battery pack that generates 384 horsepower, facilitating an impressive driving range of 510 kilometers. While a performance-oriented version generating 450 horsepower exists, the Indian market might primarily receive the 384 horsepower variant. The car’s dual-motor configuration propels all four wheels, hinting at commendable off-road capabilities. Notably, Tesla’s Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) adds an extra layer of driver assistance and safety.

Anticipated Launch and Pricing

As for the Model Y’s Indian debut, we speculate a launch window between Quarter 2 (Q2) and Quarter 3 (Q3) of 2024. This timeline gives Tesla the necessary time to establish all essential components within India.

Regarding pricing, Careversal’s expectations hover around ₹55 lakhs for the base variant on ex-showroom terms, provided multiple variants are launched.

In Conclusion, the Tesla Model Y’s arrival at Mahindra’s Pune facility signifies a monumental leap for the Indian automotive landscape. With its futuristic design, advanced features, and anticipated market entry, the Model Y holds the promise of transforming India’s perception of electric vehicles. As we eagerly await further updates, the alliance of Tesla and Mahindra’s expertise could potentially reshape the Indian roadscape and drive us towards a greener, more innovative future.

