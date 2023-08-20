Get HP Laptop 14 for $150 with Free Xbox Ultimate Pass

Can you imagine getting yourself a new laptop for as low as $150? Sounds impossible? Well, here we have got you covered with an amazing deal where you can get in hands with this new premium and lightweight laptop, the HP Laptop 14 which brings down the price to as low as $150.

If you are looking for a new upgrade by getting in hands with a new laptop, then here we have got you covered with this amazing laptop for you. So, without any further ado, let’s take a look into it.

HP Laptop 4 Now Selling for $150

If you are wondering where you can get in hands with this new HP laptop 14, then right now with the announcement of the new sale by BestBuy, you will be getting this laptop or the lowest-ever price.

The usually sold pricing of the HP laptop 14 is around $200, thanks to BestBuy offers where you get this laptop for a great price. So, you can take advantage of this

“BestBuy Deals” and get this new laptop where not only with the price but also on the specification side, you will be getting the power and efficiency.

Also Read: HP Victus Gaming Laptop with RTX 4060 GPU Now $300 Off at Costco

What Are the Add-on Offers You Get with This New HP Laptop 14?

BestBuy has not only made this deal interesting for many technology lovers by offering some great add-on offers where you will be getting a Free 1-month of Xbox Gaming Pass Ultimate.

Also, you will be getting the latest Trend Micro – Internet Security (3-Device) (6-Month Subscription).

Also Read: Buy Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console for $50 off @ Best Buy

HP Laptop 14 – What does it feature?

Talking about the feature side, this new HP Laptop 14 comes with a great set of features for daily normal usage where you get this laptop is powered with an entry-level yet quite efficient and powerful Intel Celeron chipset which is a quad-core processor and tweaked under the base clock frequency of 1.1GHz.

On the front side, you will be getting a 14-inch panel that comes with the support of an HD resolution out of the box. Right above you the display, you also get a web camera which HP calls an “HP True Vision” webcam. The webcam shoots decent-quality pictures and also it comes with support for dual-array digital microphones too which will help you attend video calls without any hassle.

Also Read: Unbelievable Deal Alert: $500 4K TV Now Just $274! Don’t Miss the Extraordinary Bonus!

On the RAM and storage side, here you will be getting RAM of up to 4GB which is more than enough for you to perform daily tasks like surfing through internet.

The processor is also combined with Integrated graphics where you get the taste of Intel UHD Graphics 600, so if you are looking for a decent gaming laptop, then this HP laptop 14 can make a good fit too.

Moving on to the storage side, HP has added a dedicated emmc storage of up to 64GB which may be quite less for many users, but hey you won’t be feeling limited with storage as you can take advantage of the cloud storage too.

Also Read: HP 17z Laptop – 17-inch laptop now selling for $280

Let’s now move to the battery side, here you will be getting a long-lasting battery where this laptop can last up to 11.5 hours. On the connectivity and port side, you can get the latest connectivity features with the latest Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support where you get Wi-Fi 5.

On the port side, this new laptop comes with an HDMI port combined with 2 USB-A 3.0 ports and a single USB-C 3.0 port. On the software side, you will be getting the latest new Microsoft Windows 11 operating system out of the box which is again combined with the latest Microsoft office 365.

Buy HP Laptop 14 here

Comments

comments