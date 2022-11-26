Log In Register
Tesla opening its sixth and largest location in Denmark

Meghana Kandra
News

The grand opening of Tesla’s sixth and largest location in Denmark was officially opened on November 23. The mayor of Esbjerg, Jesper Frost Rasmussen attended the event. It is a 48,500-square-foot building, housing a store, service, and delivery center. It is set up to meet the growing needs of the market.

Image credits- Clean Technica

The Tesla team held various competitions among visitors in which they won gifts from the company. In addition, the first 50 visitors also received nice gifts from the manufacturer. Everyone who wished had the opportunity to get a Tesla Model Y test drive. The organizers of the opening offered a free car wash to visitors who made a test drive, which was a very nice bonus.

Tesla has announced that it will open a new location in the industrial area of ​​Ribe in March 2022. It is located at Ribe, 11 Ole Rømers Vej. This was the first location in Denmark to combine a store, delivery, and service center. In addition to Model Y, Tesla says there will also be Model 3, and soon the new Model S and Model X Plaid will be available at the Riba showroom.

Denmark sales

Statista stated Danish sales of Tesla cars continued to experience substantial growth a considerable growth in 2020. Cars from this brand were sold over 4,700 times that year, while the number of sales in the previous year amounted to about 2,700 units. The numbers displayed in the statistic show the total number of electric cars registered per January 1 of each year. In addition, according to the Statista MMO, electric, hybrid, and alternative cars were the least sold in Denmark, compared to other fuel types. Whereas the sales number of petrol cars was more than 139,000, not even 1.5 thousand electric cars were newly registered in 2018.

In Denmark, electric cars are not as popular as in other Nordic countries. According to a study conducted in 2018 among selected European countries, it was found that 0.7 percent of all newly registered passenger cars were battery-electric driven. Thus, Denmark came in 13th place. By contrast, Norway ranked highest, with a total market share of 31.2 percent. Sweden was ranked in the top five as well. During the last few years, the number of registered electric cars in Denmark has increased, reaching more than 15,000 in 2020. During the last few years, the number of registered electric cars in Denmark has increased, reaching more than 15,000 in 2020. In contrast, the car stock amounted to only 219 ten years earlier. The highest growth was reached between 2015 and 2016 when registered electric cars in Denmark more than doubled. In total, the car stock was 2.7 million as of 2020. (As per official data analysis, however, the numbers increased in 2021 & 2022.)

 

