Get HP Pavilion X360 Convertible 14-inch Laptop for $562

For this Black Friday Sale, we have the new HP Pavilion X360 Convertible 14-inch laptop, which will be heavily discounted. If you’ve been looking to upgrade to a new slim and light laptop, landing this article may be the right place for you, as we’ve got you covered with a great laptop on sale this season.

HP Pavilion X360 Convertible 14-inch Laptop – Features and Specification

HP Pavilion X360 Convertible laptop is one of the company’s best-selling premium laptops. The convertible model means that the laptop may function as both a normal laptop and a tablet. To use the laptop as a tablet, simply fold it and, with to the display’s multi-touch capabilities, you have a giant 14-tl inch tablet in your hand.

This laptop comes with the newest Windows 11, which includes some improvements to the start menu and many locations to enable tablet mode, allowing it to be used as both a tablet and a fantastic performing laptop.

In technical terms, this laptop is powered by the newest Intel chipset, which is the new 11th generation core i5 SoC. Although there is already a 12th-generation Soc, there is just a minor difference between the two, so we would absolutely say that being one generation older would not be a disadvantage for you.

On the graphical front, this laptop has inbuilt Intel Iris XE graphics that work in tandem with the CPU. However, the Intel Irix XE is powerful enough to run professional applications such as Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, and even 3D modeling software flawlessly.

This laptop includes dedicated PCIe NVMe SSD storage for a speedy snappy response. HP claims that the SSD would give 15 times quicker performance than other standard HDDs. This SSD storage has a capacity of 256GB, which is pretty little.

HP Pavilion X360 Convertible 14-inch Laptop for $562

When it comes to price! HP keeps its convertible laptop among premium enterprises or perhaps creativity since this laptop has piqued the interest of people searching for a creativity machine.

This laptop was originally priced at $779.99, but thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday Sale, the price has been reduced below $600, bringing it down to roughly $562. This discount will save you around $217.99. You might get even greater discounts if you have an older model that is still in good operating order. If you are looking for other Black Friday Deals, then you can have your eyes on other deals mentioned down below.