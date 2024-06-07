Tesla is disputing the substantial $5.6 billion legal fee requested by the attorneys who nullified Elon Musk’s $56 billion compensation package. The electric vehicle manufacturer argues that the lawsuit provided minimal benefit to the company and its shareholders. Tesla’s court filing on Friday suggests the legal team for Richard Tornetta, the shareholder who initiated the lawsuit, should receive a much smaller fee, proposing as little as $13.6 million.

The controversy began in 2018 when Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta challenged Musk’s unprecedented pay package. This lawsuit led to a January ruling by Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery, which voided the compensation plan. McCormick determined that Musk had improperly influenced the Tesla board’s negotiations, resulting in an “unfathomable” compensation deal.

Tesla’s Stance on the Fee

Tesla argues that the legal team’s efforts did not significantly benefit the company or its shareholders. The primary outcome of the lawsuit was to inform shareholders about the flawed negotiation process, enabling them to correct it through a new vote. Tesla is encouraging shareholders to ratify the voided pay package at the upcoming annual meeting.

“Importantly, undisputed market evidence confirms (the) plaintiff achieved little to no discernible value for Tesla or its stockholders,” Tesla stated in its filing. The company also pointed out that the ruling did not result in the return of any stock to Tesla, as Musk had not exercised any of the stock options tied to his compensation.

Legal Team’s Request

The legal team representing Tornetta includes three law firms: Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann and Friedman Oster & Tejtel, both in New York, and Andrews & Springer from Wilmington, Delaware. They have requested a payment in Tesla shares equivalent to 29 million shares, arguing this is a fair portion of the 266 million shares that Musk would theoretically return to Tesla due to the voided pay package.

Shareholder Reactions

The significant fee request has sparked backlash among Tesla shareholders, with hundreds writing to the company or the court to voice their objections. One notable shareholder, Amy Steffens, who owns 19,000 Tesla shares, has formally objected to the fee request through the Munger Tolles & Olson law firm. The general consensus among shareholders is that the requested fee is excessively high given the lawsuit’s outcome.

Impact on Musk’s Compensation and Tesla’s Future

The objection to the legal fee coincides with Tesla’s efforts to secure shareholder support for reapproving Musk’s pay package. Additionally, the company is seeking shareholder approval to relocate its legal home from Delaware to Texas, where Tesla’s headquarters are situated. This move follows Musk’s critical remarks about Delaware after the pay ruling.

Chancellor McCormick’s January decision voided the 2018 pay deal, citing Musk’s undue influence over the Tesla board during compensation negotiations. The ruling highlighted significant governance issues within Tesla, raising concerns about the board’s independence and the fairness of executive compensation practices at the company.

Tesla’s challenge to the legal fee underscores the broader implications of shareholder litigation and the complexities of corporate governance. The case highlights the tension between rewarding legal efforts that hold executives accountable and ensuring such rewards are proportionate to the actual benefits delivered to the company and its shareholders.

Tesla’s opposition to the $5.6 billion legal fee requested by the team that voided Musk’s pay package reflects a larger debate over the value and impact of shareholder litigation. As the company prepares for its annual meeting and addresses governance concerns, the resolution of this fee dispute will be closely watched by shareholders and corporate governance experts. The outcome could set a precedent for determining legal fees in high-stakes corporate lawsuits and influence future shareholder activism.