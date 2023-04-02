Tesla posts record deliveries with 36% growth, but misses first quarter estimates

Investors have been closely monitoring Elon Musk’s strategy of cutting prices to boost sales, although they are concerned about the potential impact on profit margins. According to Refinitiv data, Tesla delivered a record-breaking 422,875 vehicles, which fell short of analysts’ expectations of 430,008 vehicles. “If they hadn’t implemented the price cuts, the outcome would have been worse. It indicates that the economy is becoming more challenging,” said Gene Munster, Managing Partner at Deepwater Asset Management on Sunday.

“They demonstrated growth, but it wasn’t as fast as what Elon had predicted.” Despite missing his own ambitious sales targets for Tesla in recent years, Musk stated in January that deliveries for 2023 could reach 2 million vehicles, up from 1.3 million in 2022, barring any external disruptions. In the first quarter of this year, Tesla delivered 6% more of its primary Model 3/Model Y vehicles than the previous quarter. However, the number of deliveries for its higher-priced Model X/Model S vehicles declined by 38%.