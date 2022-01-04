Tesla removes references to Cybertruck’s production year on its website

Tesla earlier has Cybertruck’s production year as 2022, but now the year seems to have been removed. The automaker did not make any official announcement in reference to the changes. It looks like it has been removed in 2021 before the year ended, but only recently have people started to notice the change.

Earlier, the all-electric pickup truck’s order page showed a simple note stating that customers would be able to “complete their (your) configuration as production nears in 2022.” But now, Tesla’s Cybertruck order page recently simply informs customers that they will be able to complete their vehicle configurations as production nears.

The reasons behind removing the 2022 production estimate on Cybertruck’s order page are not known. It is unsurprising referring to the fact that Tesla has been secretive about the Cybertruck’s production date. However, Tesla advocates on social media have noted that the 2022 production estimate may have been removed last month since the new year was fast approaching then.

While concrete updates about the Cybertruck are still scarce, expectations are high that the all-electric pickup truck will enter production this 2022. This date already represents a delay for the vehicle, as its production ramp was initially announced for late 2021. Despite the delay due to supply chain issues and other challenges, Tesla made some progress with the Cybertruck in 2021. For instance, updated prototypes of the vehicle were spotted over the year. Tesla executives also noted that alpha prototypes were built already.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk remains very optimistic about the Cybertruck, noting that key updates on the vehicle should be announced in the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings call. Musk has also noted that a quad-motor variant of the Cybertruck would be released.

Design-wise, the Cybertruck appears to be a work in progress. New alpha prototypes of the vehicle were spotted with an extremely large and unwieldy wiper blade. Musk admitted that the large wiper blade in the new alpha prototype “troubles” him the most, and he confirmed on Twitter that the component would not make it to production. Despite all these changes, however, Musk has maintained that the Cybertruck will be an incredible product — one that might be Tesla’s best creation to date.

Musk noted that a deployable wiper blade that stows in the frunk would be better, but such a solution would be complex. Interestingly enough, Tesla actually has a patent for such a wiper system, which the company calls an “Electromagnetic Windshield Wiper System.” The design calls for a linear actuator that may include a guide rail and an electromagnetic moving block. The system is modular, making installations easy, and it also stows away into the frunk, just as mentioned by the Tesla CEO. Creating such a system, however, would indeed be challenging. Other design changes are expected this year, as Tesla has been working on many minor changes.

