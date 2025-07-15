Apple may be ready to trade the red carpet for the racetrack. After the roaring success of its Brad Pitt-starrer F1: The Movie, the tech giant is now reportedly in talks to land the U.S. broadcast rights for Formula 1 racing. If things go Apple’s way, fans could soon be streaming live Grand Prix action on Apple TV+ starting in 2026.

The news, first reported by the Financial Times, comes at a time when the popularity of Formula 1 in the U.S. is at an all-time high and Apple clearly doesn’t want to miss the wave.

Why Now?

Let’s be honest: F1: The Movie didn’t just do well it was a full-throttle hit. With over $300 million at the global box office, Brad Pitt’s high-speed comeback story lit up theaters and got people talking about Formula 1 in a big way. And Apple, which produced the movie, is now thinking: why stop at the screen?

Racing isn’t new to Apple. It’s just that now, they want to go from Hollywood’s version of F1 to the real thing. And with fans increasingly ditching cable TV for streaming, the timing couldn’t be better.

The ESPN Era Might Be Ending

Right now, Formula 1 races air on ESPN in the U.S. and have done so since 2018. But ESPN’s current contract ends in 2025. Their window to renew it exclusively has already closed, which means it’s now a wide-open bidding race. Apple isn’t alone in the chase either. Netflix, which helped ignite U.S. interest in F1 with Drive to Survive, is also reportedly in the running. Amazon might join the party too.

So yes, the track is getting crowded.

What’s In It for Apple?

Apple TV+ has had its share of hits, Ted Lasso, Severance, The Morning Show but when it comes to subscriber numbers, it’s still behind big players like Netflix and Prime Video. Sports could be Apple’s way of closing that gap.

And not just any sport Formula 1. It’s fast, glamorous, dramatic, and has fans all over the world. The U.S. audience is growing fast too, thanks to races in places like Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas. Apple wants in and F1 fits perfectly with its premium, global brand.

Plus, let’s not forget how Apple loves to tie its services together. Live races on Apple TV+, race-day alerts on your iPhone, and highlights on your iPad? That’s Apple’s dream ecosystem in motion.

So, What Happens Next?

Nothing’s confirmed yet. Apple hasn’t said anything officially, and neither has Formula 1. But if these talks go anywhere, you could be watching Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and the rest of the F1 grid zoom across your screen, courtesy of Apple, very soon.

One thing’s clear: live sports are the new battleground for streaming platforms, and Formula 1 might just be Apple’s next big play. The engines are warming up. The race for your screen is on.