Tesla is once again in the spotlight, not for its innovation or new tech, but for a promise it made almost a decade ago that’s now back to bite. In 2016, the company boldly claimed that every new car rolling off its production line would be equipped with all the necessary hardware for full self-driving — no more human drivers, just software updates away from a fully autonomous future.

Fast forward to today, and that dream hasn’t materialized. And now, a court ruling could make Tesla pay the price — literally. A judge has decided that Tesla must either upgrade millions of older vehicles or offer compensation to owners whose cars fall short of the self-driving expectations set years ago.

The Broken Promise: Full Autonomy That Never Came

Back in 2016, Tesla painted a futuristic vision of cars that could drive themselves, even without anyone in the driver’s seat. Elon Musk stood behind the claim that all cars made from that year onward had the necessary hardware to eventually drive autonomously, once the software was ready.

But that vision has never fully taken shape. Tesla’s so-called “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) software has improved over time, but it still requires human attention and intervention — a far cry from the robotaxi experience the company promised.

And in a striking admission earlier this year, Musk acknowledged that the HW3 computer — the hardware included in cars since 2019 — isn’t powerful enough to handle true, hands-free self-driving. That statement alone has opened Tesla up to a flood of legal and financial challenges.

Legal Fallout: The Court Sides with Drivers

The recent court ruling stems from a precedent set in 2022, when Tesla was ordered to upgrade one customer’s self-driving computer for free. The logic was simple: Tesla had promised that its cars were future-proofed for autonomy, so customers shouldn’t have to pay more for something they were already promised.

Building on that case, the court now says the same principle applies to millions of Tesla drivers worldwide. If a customer bought a Tesla after 2016 expecting full autonomy — and especially if they paid extra for the FSD package — they either deserve a free hardware upgrade or a refund.

It’s not just a few cars, either. The ruling potentially affects around 4 million Tesla vehicles on the road today, from the Model 3 to the Model X — all equipped with the now-outdated HW3 system.

A Price Tag in the Billions

Fixing this could come with a jaw-dropping price tag. Industry estimates suggest that upgrading hardware in all affected cars could cost Tesla up to $10 billion. That figure covers more than just new computer components — it includes labor, installation, and the logistical headache of coordinating upgrades across millions of vehicles globally.

Of course, there’s the alternative: pay cash compensation to affected owners. But that option comes with its own complications. How much is fair to someone who paid thousands for FSD, believing their car would one day drive itself without them lifting a finger? How do you price that kind of disappointment?

Whichever path Tesla chooses, there’s no easy or cheap way out.

Brand Trust and Legal Risk on the Line

This ruling puts Tesla in a tough spot — and not just financially. The company’s reputation is at risk, especially if it handles this situation poorly. Customers who bought into the dream of self-driving Teslas now feel misled, and further lawsuits could follow if the company doesn’t act quickly and fairly.

Tesla’s bold marketing — often spearheaded by Musk himself — helped fuel its rapid growth. But when promises go unmet, especially ones as significant as full autonomy, the backlash can be swift and severe.

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that Tesla’s definition of “Full Self-Driving” has shifted over time. What once sounded like full autonomy now comes with fine print: driver supervision is still required, and the system is far from fully independent. This shift in messaging has only deepened consumer frustration.