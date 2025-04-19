From fintech leaps to startup crashes, corporate showdowns, and celeb-backed ventures—India’s business landscape has seen a whirlwind of activity. Here’s a roundup of six major stories making headlines this week.

PhonePe Goes Public (Legally)

India’s digital payments powerhouse, PhonePe, has taken a critical step toward its much-anticipated IPO by officially becoming a public limited company. The legal shift, confirmed through filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), is a pre-requisite for any company eyeing a listing on Indian stock exchanges. This move not only reflects PhonePe’s confidence in its financial readiness but also signals its evolution from a startup to a market-ready financial giant. With its solid foothold in UPI, insurance, and wealth management, PhonePe is poised to make a splash in the capital markets sooner than many expected.

Credits: Entrackr

BluSmart Comes to a Sudden Halt

What was once hailed as India’s eco-conscious ride-hailing alternative to Uber and Ola has shockingly hit the brakes. BluSmart has ceased operations across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru—its three major markets. Users trying to book EV rides this week were met with non-functional app screens and radio silence. The abrupt stoppage has left loyal customers puzzled and employees reportedly in limbo. For a company that positioned itself as a green disruptor with an all-electric fleet, this development raises serious concerns about sustainability—both environmental and financial—in India’s mobility sector.

Credits: The Economic Times

Flipkart Ends WFH Era

Joining a growing list of Indian corporates reversing remote work policies, Flipkart has officially ended its work-from-home option and mandated a five-day office return for all employees. The decision marks the end of a pandemic-era hybrid model and underscores Flipkart’s focus on in-person collaboration and team cohesion. In a company memo, Flipkart said the move aims to “foster a strong sense of community and shared focus.” While some employees welcome the return to normalcy, others are grappling with logistical shifts. This decision mirrors a broader trend in India’s tech space, where physical office culture is making a determined comeback.

Credits: Times of India

Gensol & BluSmart: From Green Pioneers to Controversy

The shine has worn off once-celebrated green mobility champions Gensol Engineering and its sister concern BluSmart. A storm of allegations has hit both companies, ranging from financial misconduct to regulatory violations and governance failures. Investigations suggest deep-rooted structural issues that could explain BluSmart’s sudden operational pause. What began as an inspiring tale of sustainable disruption is now turning into a cautionary case study in how unchecked ambition and weak compliance can derail even the most promising ventures. Investors and regulators are watching closely as the saga unfolds, hoping it doesn’t further tarnish India’s clean energy reputation.

Credits: Moneylife

Rinku Singh Powers BeastLife’s Growth

Cricketer Rinku Singh has stepped off the pitch and into the world of startups with a ₹1.9 crore investment in BeastLife, a rising sports nutrition brand. The deal pushes the brand’s valuation to ₹120 crore and underlines the growing nexus between India’s sports icons and wellness startups. BeastLife plans to use the capital for product expansion and brand partnerships. Singh’s endorsement adds credibility and mass appeal, especially among fitness-conscious youth. With India’s wellness market booming, athlete-backed brands like BeastLife are becoming increasingly influential in shaping the future of health, fitness, and sports nutrition.

Credits: SnackFax

Sony Music Takes Myntra to Court

In a high-profile clash between music and fashion, Sony Music Entertainment has filed a lawsuit against Myntra in the Mumbai High Court, alleging copyright infringement. According to Sony, Myntra used multiple copyrighted tracks in promotional content without obtaining proper licenses. The case has sparked widespread discussion about intellectual property rights in the digital marketing space. For Myntra, this lawsuit could dent its reputation and possibly lead to penalties. For other brands, it’s a warning shot: using music for marketing without legal clearance could come with serious consequences. The battle between creativity and compliance just got louder.

Credits: Mbare Times