Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk Drops Bombshell: Two New EVs Under Development

During Tesla’s annual shareholder’s meeting in 2023, CEO Elon Musk provided exciting updates about the company’s future endeavors, hinting at the development of two new electric vehicles.

Musk emphasized that Tesla is actively engaged in the process of designing and constructing a completely new product, dispelling any notions of complacency within the company.

Musk’s statements suggested that there are two innovative products currently in the works at Tesla. He confidently proclaimed that the design and manufacturing techniques employed in these upcoming vehicles surpass anything seen in the industry thus far.

As he addressed the audience, a rendered image of a vehicle silhouette appeared on the screen behind him, offering a tantalizing glimpse of one of the upcoming models.

While it remains uncertain, this vehicle might correspond to the highly anticipated $25,000 hatchback Musk had mentioned in 2020 during the company’s battery day.

However, Musk clarified that this shareholder meeting wasn’t the appropriate venue for a formal product announcement and assured attendees that a proper product launch would occur at a later time.

During his presentation, Musk did not explicitly define what he meant by “building” the vehicle. It is reasonable to assume that Tesla is currently in the process of constructing a prototype rather than a full-scale production vehicle.

This distinction suggests that the company is likely focusing on refining and perfecting the design and functionality of the new model before proceeding with large-scale manufacturing.

Musk’s announcement at the shareholder’s meeting generated significant excitement and anticipation within the automotive industry and among Tesla enthusiasts.

The promise of two new products showcases the company’s commitment to innovation and reinforces its position as a leader in the electric vehicle market.

By emphasizing that both the design and manufacturing techniques employed in these upcoming vehicles surpass industry standards, Musk aimed to instill confidence in investors and shareholders regarding Tesla’s ability to deliver cutting-edge products.

Tesla’s Innovation Streak Continues

The image of the vehicle silhouette projected during Musk’s speech served as a strategic marketing tactic to further pique the audience’s interest and maintain a sense of mystery surrounding the upcoming models.

By providing a glimpse of the vehicle’s outline without revealing specific details, Tesla sought to generate excitement and curiosity, building anticipation for the eventual product launch.

While specifics regarding the timeline and features of these new vehicles remain undisclosed, Tesla’s commitment to continuous innovation and the development of groundbreaking electric cars is evident.

The company has a history of pushing boundaries in the automotive industry, with its previous models consistently setting new benchmarks for performance, range, and technology.

As such, the announcement of two new products serves as a reminder of Tesla’s relentless pursuit of advancement and its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of consumers in the electric vehicle market.

Tesla previously gave a preview of two new car models during its Investor Day in March. The event featured a photo showcasing Tesla’s complete lineup along with two concealed car outlines.

One of the vehicles appeared to be a van-sized model, while the other resembled a sedan or hatchback. These new models are anticipated to be more affordable and have higher sales volumes.

Elon Musk estimated that the combined production of these two models could exceed 5 million units per year.

Additionally, Tesla confirmed its intention to construct a gigafactory in Mexico during the Investor Day, leading to speculations that the hatchback, commonly known as the “Model 2” among Tesla enthusiasts, would be manufactured there.

There have been suggestions that the second teased vehicle could be the robotaxi, a concept previously mentioned by Musk. In response to an audience query about ride-sharing with Tesla vehicles, Musk stated that ride-sharing would not be significant in a self-driving world.

Furthermore, Musk expressed that Tesla is nearing the achievement of full self-driving capabilities, a claim he has made on multiple occasions in recent years.

During the shareholder meeting, Tesla also announced the return of former CTO JB Straubel to the company’s board and revealed plans to explore traditional advertising methods for promoting new features.

