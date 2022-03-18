Tesla’s Elon Musk reveals that he is working on “Master Plan, Part 3”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that he is working on “Master Plant, Part 3”. This comes down to what was the Master Plan 2. These were published over the years, already achieved by Musk. This involves primary long-term goals for Tesla from raising from a startup to a bigger company.

Musk’s first Master Plan pretty much flew under the radar, though it did reveal the company’s strategy for the coming years. Written in 2006, Musk’s Master Plan, Part 1 discussed how the company intends to enter the affordable vehicle market by gradually evolving its lineup from expensive sports cars like the original Roadster to more affordable, mainstream vehicles like the Model 3. Musk’s first Master Plan also mentioned how electric vehicle owners could become energy positive by charging their EVs from renewable sources like the sun.

Master Plan, Part 2 came ten years later, a time when the company was already producing the Model S and Model X. Published in 2016, Master Plan, Part Deux still highlighted that Tesla intends to enter all vehicle segments like heavy-duty trucks, pickups, and passenger-density urban transport. However, it also emphasized the importance of Tesla Energy and its solar products, as well as the value of advanced driver-assist systems like Autopilot. Musk also touched on the idea of the Tesla Network, which would be possible once autonomous driving is achieved.

Goals for Tesla

Evidently, Tesla has not completed Musk’s second Master Plan yet. Though all the goals highlighted by the CEO in his first Master Plan were met with the launch and ramp of the Model 3, the goals indicated in Master Plan, Part Deux have proven to be far more challenging. Also, vehicles like the Tesla Semi and Cybertruck are still waiting to be produced, and the Solar Roof ramp has been rife with delays. Furthermore, the deployment of FSD has made some progress with the FSD Beta program, but true autonomy still seems to be a distant goal.

However, this does not mean to say that Elon Musk’s Master Plan, Part 3, would be ill-timed, however. Musk definitely has a vision for Tesla, and he knows where the company is going. His long tenure as Tesla’s CEO also provides him with a pretty good eye as to what the company could achieve in the future. With this in mind, and while details of Master Plan, Part 3 are yet to be released, speculations are abounding about what Musk’s third grand plan would entail. Some TSLA bulls that have watched the company for years have suggested that Master Plan, Part 3 may involve Tesla’s transition to an Artificial Intelligence and data company.

