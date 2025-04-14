Tesla has quietly launched a new $80 accessory — the Powershare Outlet Adapter — aimed at plugging the gap left by a controversial omission in its latest Cybertruck trim. The adapter enables owners of the recently announced Cybertruck Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) to extract two 120V power outlets via the truck’s charge port, using Tesla’s $300 Gen 3 Mobile Connector — a product that is, notably, not included with the vehicle.

This launch comes on the heels of a wave of criticism directed at Tesla’s new RWD Cybertruck variant. Positioned as a more affordable option, the model has disappointed many for what it lacks rather than what it offers.

The Cheaper Cybertruck That Doesn’t Feel Cheaper

Announced earlier this week, the Cybertruck Long Range RWD carries a price tag of $79,990 — $9,000 more than what Tesla had originally promised for its base model. Although it offers a slightly better-than-expected range, it comes at the cost of a long list of removed features.

Key downgrades from the Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive (AWD) version include:

Single motor RWD instead of Dual Motor AWD

Removal of adaptive air suspension

No motorized tonneau cover (an optional soft version is available for $750)

Textile seats replacing the more premium vegan leather

Reduced audio system with fewer speakers

No rear passenger display

Loss of power outlets in both the truck bed and cabin

The deletion of the power outlets — particularly the three in the bed (two 120V, one 240V) and two more in the cabin — has sparked frustration among buyers who saw this as a basic utility feature, not a premium luxury. Now, Tesla is offering the Powershare Outlet Adapter as a partial remedy — albeit one that doesn’t fully replace what was lost.

The Powershare “Fix”

The new adapter connects to Tesla’s Mobile Connector, which itself must be plugged into the Cybertruck’s charge port. This setup then allows users to plug in standard 120V devices. Tesla’s website describes the product as a way to “power electronic devices using your Powershare-equipped vehicle’s battery.”

For now, the adapter is exclusive to the Cybertruck and does not come with the vehicle by default. To get this functionality, buyers must spend $80 for the adapter and another $300 for the Mobile Connector — a $380 solution to restore just part of the original functionality.

A Pricing Strategy Disguised as a Product Launch?

Critics and fans alike are questioning Tesla’s intent. Many argue that Tesla intentionally designed the RWD trim to look underwhelming, effectively nudging buyers toward the $80,000 AWD version, which now seems like a better value by comparison.

“It looks like Tesla took out about $20,000 worth of features while giving buyers only a $10,000 discount,” wrote one user in a widely upvoted comment online. “Tesla knows their audience.”

While the Powershare adapter is better than nothing, it’s hard not to see it as a stopgap — a clever workaround to soften the backlash rather than a thoughtful engineering solution.

As Tesla pushes forward with its ever-evolving product strategy, the company’s growing reputation for subtractive upgrades may eventually wear thin, even among its most loyal fans.