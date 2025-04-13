Toyota has taken the wraps off the refreshed GR Yaris, bringing a series of comprehensive upgrades that make the rally-bred hot hatch even more compelling. From improved performance hardware and sharper handling to a bold new Aero Performance Package, the 2025 GR Yaris is aimed at enthusiasts who want the thrill of motorsport in a street-legal form. The upgraded model is set to hit Japanese dealerships in May 2025, with prices starting at ¥3,560,000 (~$24,800).

Race-Inspired Aero Package Debuts

One of the standout features in the updated GR Yaris lineup is the Aero Performance Package, which takes design cues directly from Toyota’s rally and track experience. Available this fall in Japan for RC and RZ variants, the package enhances both looks and aerodynamics.

The package includes a front lip spoiler, fender vents, and a ventilated aluminum hood, improving airflow and engine cooling. At the rear, an adjustable rear wing and ventilated bumper boost high-speed stability, while a special fuel tank cover optimizes the underbody flow — a detail typically reserved for full-blown race cars.

Mechanical Upgrades for Sharper Handling

Beyond the aesthetic updates, Toyota engineers have refined the mechanical underpinnings of the GR Yaris. The suspension sees revised shock absorber tuning, while larger bolts now secure key components in the front and rear suspension, enhancing steering response and straight-line stability.

In addition, the electric power steering system has been retuned for a more linear and direct feel, with unique calibrations applied to different trim levels. These updates promise a more connected and responsive driving experience, particularly on twisty roads or at the track.

Transmission Tweaks and Added Tech

The 2025 GR Yaris also introduces a new 8-speed automatic transmission, optimized for sporty driving with quicker shift timing and improved responsiveness. Enthusiasts still have the option of a six-speed manual for a more traditional, driver-focused experience.

Inside, the car gains a larger dead pedal to improve driver comfort and control, especially during aggressive cornering. Meanwhile, Toyota Safety Sense, the brand’s comprehensive driver assistance suite, is now standard across all trims, adding features like pre-collision braking, lane departure alert, and adaptive cruise control.

A vertical parking brake — previously exclusive to the stripped-down RC variant — is now available on all trims, catering to those who enjoy manual handbrake turns, a nod to its rally roots.

Powertrain: More Muscle Under the Hood

At the heart of the range-topping RZ High Performance variant lies a 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine, now producing 300 hp (304 PS) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. Paired with an all-wheel-drive system, the GR Yaris promises explosive acceleration and superior grip across all conditions.

A Rally Legend, Reinvented

With its aggressive new looks, track-ready upgrades, and more power than ever before, the 2025 Toyota GR Yaris continues to blur the line between rally car and daily driver. While its Aero Package and mechanical enhancements are initially Japan-exclusive, global enthusiasts will be watching closely — and hoping these upgrades make their way overseas.

Whether you’re carving canyon roads or chasing lap times, the refreshed GR Yaris delivers a potent reminder that hot hatches are far from dead.