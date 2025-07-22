Tesla’s once-stellar reputation among U.S. consumers is showing clear signs of decline, according to new survey data. Despite being a trailblazer in electric vehicles (EVs), the company now finds itself losing favor with much of the public.

Each month, the Electric Vehicle Intelligence Report (EVIR) polls thousands of Americans about their thoughts on EV brands, autonomous driving, and self-driving cars. And in July, the report highlighted Tesla’s continuing fall in consumer sentiment.

Only 26% of respondents said they had a somewhat or very positive view of the company. But 39% expressed somewhat or very negative opinions—leaving Tesla with a net-positive score of -13. The company’s “view intensity score,” which measures strong opinions for or against a brand, dropped to -16, meaning more people feel strongly negative than strongly positive about Tesla.

Just three months earlier, Tesla’s net score stood at -7. The fact that it has almost doubled in the wrong direction shows the erosion is accelerating.

Negative Views Span Across Income, Age, and Location

Tesla’s sinking image isn’t limited to a single demographic—it’s happening across the board. People with incomes under $75,000 were especially critical, but even wealthier respondents weren’t showing much enthusiasm. Across all regions, suburban residents were the most negative, and among different age groups, those over 65 were the least favorable.

Interestingly, only one other automaker, Vietnam-based Vinfast, scored in the negative. But the difference is that 92% of people surveyed said they didn’t know enough about Vinfast to have an opinion. Tesla, by contrast, is widely known—and increasingly disliked.

Trust in Tesla Hits Rock Bottom

The survey didn’t just ask people how they feel about Tesla—it also explored which brands they trust. And again, Tesla found itself at the bottom of the rankings.

Only Tesla and Vinfast ended up with negative trust scores. Tesla’s “trust integrity score,” which compares the number of people who trust it deeply to those who distrust it deeply, was an industry-low -19. This points to a deeper problem: not only are fewer people supportive of the company, but a growing number actively distrust it.

Safety Perception Worsens After Crashes

Tesla has long claimed to be a leader in vehicle safety, often citing its internal data. But high-profile crashes involving its cars—particularly those using driver-assist features like Autopilot—have dented public confidence.

Only 52% of survey participants said they considered Tesla vehicles safe. That’s barely ahead of Vinfast, the lowest-rated brand for safety. It suggests that the public is paying attention to the increasing number of reported crashes and federal probes involving Tesla’s technology.

The Robotaxi Vision Isn’t Winning Fans

Tesla’s struggles aren’t just tied to its current cars. The company has for years bet big on self-driving robotaxis—autonomous vehicles that could serve as driverless cabs and bring in revenue. But public enthusiasm for that vision appears limited.

Out of more than 8,000 people surveyed, just 1% had ridden in a robotaxi and would do it again. Another 1% had tried it and said never again. Nearly half—46%—said they wouldn’t consider trying one at all, while only 21% said they would be open to it. Even more telling: over half of respondents believe robotaxis shouldn’t be legal, with 31% strongly opposed and 22% somewhat against it.

This lack of support poses a serious obstacle for Tesla’s ambitions, especially as the company continues to shift focus from car sales to AI-driven transportation.

Austin Robotaxi Tests Fly Under the Radar

Tesla has quietly been testing its robotaxi technology on public roads in Austin, Texas, since late June. However, most people don’t even know it’s happening.

According to the EVIR data, 65% of those surveyed had no idea Tesla had started rolling out autonomous vehicle demos in the city. Only 3% felt they were well-informed about it.

Texas has become a key testing ground for Tesla, thanks to favorable regulations that let companies trial experimental tech on public streets. But if the public isn’t aware—or worse, doesn’t care—the opportunity to generate excitement may be slipping away.

As part of the survey, participants were shown an excerpt from a Wall Street Journal article discussing Tesla’s robotaxi technology. The report pointed out key weaknesses in Tesla’s approach, including its reliance on a camera-only system that can be blinded by sunlight.

After reading the article, 50% of survey respondents said they were now less interested in using a Tesla robotaxi. And 53% said they were less confident in the safety of the system.

These results point to the challenge Tesla faces in convincing consumers that its robotaxis are ready for real-world use. Once trust is shaken—especially around safety—it’s hard to win back.