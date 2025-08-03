Tesla first showed off the Roadster 2.0 in November 2017. Back then, the specs sounded like science fiction: 0–60 mph in 1.9 seconds, a top speed over 250 mph, and a jaw-dropping 620-mile range. Now, in 2025, we’re still waiting. Not a single unit has been delivered, and even the development timeline remains murky.

Despite this, Tesla has once again reignited interest, this time with a teaser from Lars Moravy, Tesla’s VP of Vehicle Engineering, at the recent X Takeover event in California. He called the Roadster the “last best driver’s car” before autonomy takes over. His point? In a future dominated by self-driving tech, this could be the final thrill ride for humans who still want to drive themselves.

The “Epic Demo” Musk Promises (Again)

Elon Musk, never one to shy away from dramatic flair, took to X (formerly Twitter) to tease what he’s calling the “most epic demo ever,” supposedly coming later this year. Moravy added fuel to that fire by saying it would be “mind-blowing” and “super cool,” though no specifics were given. Considering the timing and the fanfare, many believe the demo will finally involve the elusive Roadster.

Of course, we’ve been down this road before. Remember when Musk claimed a “SpaceX package” would let the car hit 60 mph in under one second thanks to rocket thrusters? Or when he casually mentioned that it might even hover? For now, we’ll take all of this with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Pricey Toy or Tesla’s Crown Jewel?

Tesla’s website still lets you place a reservation: $5,000 down, then $45,000 more within 10 days to lock in your build slot. Final cost? Between $200,000 and $250,000, depending on trim.

The car is a four-seater with a removable glass roof, all-wheel drive, and specs that rival or surpass most hypercars. But here’s the catch: high-end EVs still struggle to attract traditional supercar buyers. Even Rimac’s Nevera, a technological marvel, hasn’t exactly flown off the shelves. Enthusiasts still prefer the roar of combustion engines and the analog feel of a proper gearbox.

Bigger Problems to Solve?

As Tesla keeps dangling the Roadster like a carrot on a stick, some critics argue that the focus is misplaced. Tesla’s sales numbers have dipped recently, and its next model appears to be a stripped-down version of the Model Y, hardly a headline-grabber. Meanwhile, there’s still no clear path for the so-called $25,000 “Model 2” that could actually move the market.

So while the Roadster might be a fascinating showcase of engineering, it may do little to help Tesla’s bottom line.

Verdict: Hope, Hype, or Both?

Tesla says the Roadster is “definitely in development,” but it’s been saying that for years. Whether the car finally appears in 2025—or becomes yet another “cool demo” with no release date is anyone’s guess. For now, it remains a symbol of what Tesla could build… if it ever gets around to it.