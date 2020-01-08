Testbook secured Rs 60 Cr led by Iron Pillar

TestBook, which helps students to prepare for the government job recruitment exams, has now secured INR 60 crore as a part of its Series B funding round led by the Iron Pillar. The round also saw participation from the existing investor Matrix Partner India, along with Better Capital, Vikas Chaudhary and AngelList India.

The company is founded by a team of IIT Graduates in 2014. It is an online learning, practice and assessment platform that enables students to prepare for recruitment exams such as SBI PO, SSC CGL, IBPS PO, railways and many more.

Commenting on the fundraise, Ashutosh Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, Testbook, said,

“We’re thrilled and excited to partner with Iron Pillar on our journey to build the best outcome-driven learning platform for students to prepare for any government exam. With this growth capital, Testbook will aim to scale its live courses and mock tests from the current 100 exams to 400 exams. Testbook will also invest in data science and machine learning to make the entire learning cycle adaptive for students so that the curriculum and their study plans are personalised for them.”

Sameer Nath, Managing Partner, Iron Pillar, said, “We’re delighted to invest in Testbook, a differentiated edtech company addressing a large market via a structured, adaptive, and result-oriented curriculum. This investment fits well with Iron Pillar’s approach of backing visionary entrepreneurs who are driving innovation along with proven execution and capital efficiency. We look forward to partnering with Ashutosh, Narendra, and the Testbook team on the next phase of their growth.”

