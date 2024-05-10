In a recent development, Tether, a leading stablecoin provider, slams Deutsche Bank for its report on stablecoins, calling it lacking clarity and substantial evidence. The report suggests a potential “peso moment” for stablecoins, citing past failures like TerraUSD’s collapse in 2022.

Deutsche Bank’s research delved into the history of currency pegs and found that nearly half of fixed currencies failed within a median lifespan of eight to ten years. The report also highlighted European consumers’ skepticism, with 42% believing that stablecoins would eventually falter.

The analysts warned of turbulence for pegged assets due to speculative sentiment, lack of transparency in operations, and susceptibility to de-pegging events.

Tether’s Response

In response, Tether slams Deutsche Bank for its comparison of stablecoins to failed currencies, arguing that it is misleading and irrelevant. Tether criticised the report, saying it was unclear and lacked evidence. Tether’s spokesperson pointed out the report’s misleading comparison to TerraUSD, an algorithmic stablecoin, emphasising that it’s irrelevant to the discussion on reserve-backed coins.

Tether also questioned Deutsche Bank’s credibility, referencing its history of fines and penalties. Despite criticism over reserve transparency, Tether has released financial attestations showing over $110 billion in fiat-denominated reserves. However, critics argue that these attestations aren’t equivalent to a financial audit.

The clash between Tether and Deutsche Bank highlights ongoing debates about stablecoin transparency, market stability, and regulatory concerns within the cryptocurrency industry. Investors and stakeholders continue to monitor developments as the industry navigates these challenges.

Deutsche Bank’s Concerns

Deutsche Bank raised alarms about stablecoins like Tether, suggesting they could face a "peso moment" similar to past currency collapses.

They also highlighted that many people in Europe are skeptical about stablecoins, with almost half of them thinking these digital currencies will fail eventually. Deutsche Bank’s main worry is that stablecoins might not be as safe and reliable as they claim to be.

Tether’s Defense

Tether, on the other hand, fiercely defended itself against Deutsche Bank's criticisms.

Tether also pointed out that comparing itself to a failed algorithmic stablecoin like TerraUSD isn’t fair because Tether operates differently as a reserve-backed stablecoin. They also questioned Deutsche Bank’s credibility, mentioning the bank’s history of fines and penalties. Tether’s main point was that they have released financial reports showing they have a lot of money in reserves, although some people still doubt the transparency of these reports.

Looking Ahead

This clash between Tether and Deutsche Bank shows the ongoing debate and challenges facing stablecoins and the wider cryptocurrency industry. People are concerned about how stable these digital currencies are and whether they can be trusted in the long term. Investors and regulators are keeping a close eye on these developments to see how stablecoins evolve and whether they can truly provide a reliable alternative to traditional currencies.

The main issue in the clash between Tether and Deutsche Bank is trust in stablecoins like Tether. Deutsche Bank’s report says stablecoins could fail like regular currencies historically have. They worry that people might lose faith in stablecoins, leading to a “peso moment” where their value drops suddenly.

Tether fights back, saying Deutsche Bank’s report lacks solid proof and unfairly compares them to a different type of stablecoin that failed. Tether insists they have enough money in reserves, even though they haven’t done an official audit. They argue that they’re different from other cryptocurrencies because they’re backed by real assets like dollars. This clash matters because stablecoins are used a lot in the crypto world. If people start doubting their stability, it could shake confidence in cryptocurrencies overall.

