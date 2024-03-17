Texans are flocking towards Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) following the recent blockage of access to Pornhub and other associated adult websites. This surge in VPN interest comes as these platforms disabled access in the state to protest against Texas’ age-verification law. Google’s data reveals a staggering fourfold increase in searches for VPNs within Texas since the ban took effect.

VPNs in the Limelight Amid Content Restrictions

VPNs, which create secure, encrypted connections and conceal users’ locations, are gaining popularity, especially in cities like Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, Waco-Temple-Bryan, and San Antonio. The spike in VPN searches reflects similar trends observed in states with comparable content restrictions.

Pornhub’s Stand Against Texas Law

Pornhub and its parent company Aylo are taking a firm stance against Texas’ age-verification law, contending that it poses challenges for both users and content creators. While expressing a willingness to comply with regulations, the company criticizes the Texas legislation as “ineffective, haphazard, and dangerous.”

Unfolding Legal Battles

The conflict stems from HB 1181, passed during the 88th session of the Texas Legislature, which imposes stringent regulations on adult content websites. While Aylo has chosen to restrict access in Texas, legal battles persist as the state asserts its authority to enforce the law.

Implications for the Industry

The legal confrontation carries significant implications for the adult entertainment industry and content creators. Concerns are mounting over revenue losses and the livelihoods of performers as millions of Texans grapple with the suspension of services.

National Context and Prospects Ahead

The Texas dispute forms part of a broader national dialogue on online content regulation and the protection of minors. As legal proceedings unfold, the resolution of this conflict will shape the landscape of online content governance and free speech in the digital realm.

In a statement, Alex Kekesi, Aylo’s VP of brand and community, remarked on the situation in Texas: “This is not the end. We are exploring options and consulting with our legal team… We remain committed to advocating for our industry and the performers who legitimately earn a living. We will pursue all available legal avenues to challenge the constitutionality of this law.”

Pornhub and Aylo’s network of other sites, including Brazzers, RedTube, YouPorn, Mofos, and Reality Kings, face similar restrictions in at least seven other U.S. states where comparable laws have been enacted: Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Virginia, and Utah. Today, in response to Texas’ age-verification law being upheld, the immensely popular PornHub, along with numerous other adult sites operated by parent company Aylo, went dark in the state. In place of the usual NSFW videos, a message decrying government overreach and proposed compromises has been posted.

This development mirrors a similar sequence of events last year when Utah enacted a law mandating age verification for website users. As in Utah, Texas’ actions have sparked heightened interest in VPNs, with Google searches for “VPN” skyrocketing as individuals seek ways to circumvent the ban. A personal check on Google Trends confirms that Texas now exhibits 100 percent interest in “VPN.” Amidst the ongoing legal tug-of-war between adult content platforms and Texas lawmakers, Pornhub’s significant decision impacts its services for Texans. This move follows a series of contentious disputes over a state law that Pornhub argues encroaches upon adults’ rights to access protected speech.