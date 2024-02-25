In a recent legal triumph, Texas Blockchain Council and Riot secured a win against US energy officials in their lawsuit against various U.S. energy officials. The dispute centered around alleged invasive data collection demands imposed on cryptocurrency miners by the U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Information Administration (EIA), and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

The legal dispute originated from concerns raised by TBC and Riot Platforms regarding what they perceived as an overly intrusive data collection initiative led by the U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Information Administration (EIA), and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). The controversy centered around demands for detailed operational data from cryptocurrency miners, which the plaintiffs argued was an unwarranted intrusion into their proprietary business activities.

Following the initiation of the lawsuit, a court filing on February 23 in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas saw the TBC and Riot successfully convince the judge of the potential for irreversible harm. The court responded by issuing a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO), preventing the EIA from compelling crypto miners to comply with the survey and restricting the dissemination of any collected data. This decision underlines the immediate and irreparable injury, loss, or damage perceived by the plaintiffs.

The heart of the dispute extended beyond the principle of data collection to its practical implications. The plaintiffs contested the estimated completion time of the survey, with the EIA optimistic at 30 minutes, while TBC and Riot experienced over 40 hours of compliance efforts. This stark difference highlighted the underestimated burden on cryptocurrency mining operations.

The legal challenge shed light on concerns such as potential disclosure of sensitive proprietary information, the threat of prosecution for non-compliance, and the undue costs associated with adhering to the survey’s demands. The court viewed these factors as an overreach of the EIA’s authority, particularly in the proposal and approval of the emergency survey.

Court Enforces Temporary Restraining Order (TRO)

A filing on February 23 revealed that the TBC and Riot successfully convinced the judge that immediate and irreparable harm would occur without intervention. As a result, the court issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO), preventing the EIA from compelling crypto miners to respond to the survey and prohibiting the sharing of any collected data.

Irreversible Harm and Potential Damages

The TBC and Riot argued that compliance with the survey could result in non-recoverable costs, a credible threat of prosecution, and the disclosure of proprietary information. Disagreement also arose regarding the survey duration, with the court deeming the EIA’s estimate of 30 minutes as “extremely inaccurate,” while the TBC and Riot claimed a compliance time of over 40 hours.

Likelihood of Lawsuit Success

Based on the evidence presented, the court expressed confidence that TBC and Riot were likely to prevail in the lawsuit. It highlighted concerns over the EIA misusing its authority to approve the emergency survey, stating that such actions “fall far short of justifying such an action.”

The Temporary Restraining Order is set to expire before March 25, serving its purpose for the four weeks to “preserve the status quo.” The ruling marks a significant development in the ongoing legal battle between cryptocurrency miners and U.S. energy officials.

