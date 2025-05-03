Texas lawmakers have taken a significant step toward restricting access to social media for kids across the state. The Texas House of Representatives voted Wednesday on House Bill 186, which would prohibit anyone under the age of 18 from creating social media accounts.

State Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, sponsor of the bill, called it one of the most important bills he has filed in his four terms. During floor debate, he didn’t mince words about the platforms.

“Social media is the most dangerous legal product that children have access to,” Patterson declared, comparing it to “the modern-day cigarette.”

Texas Bill Targets Youth Social Media Use

The bill aims to address growing concerns about youth mental health. Patterson cited alarming statistics during the debate, noting that “self-harm rates have skyrocketed, up 48% for boys and a staggering 188% for young girls” due to constant social media use. He added that suicide rates rose 91% for boys and 67% for girls.

Under the proposed law, social media companies would be required to verify users’ ages before allowing them to create accounts. Companies could use “commercially reasonable” verification methods that rely on public or private transaction data – potentially including photo ID uploads.

The bill would also give parents the power to request that companies shut down their children’s existing accounts. If platforms don’t comply, they could face legal action from the Texas Attorney General’s Office under the state’s deceptive trade practices law.

Not everyone is on board with the proposal. Some Democratic lawmakers raised concerns about privacy and implementation.

Rep. Erin Zwiener, a Driftwood Democrat, feared the bill would allow social media companies to collect even more information about Texans. Though she understood concerns over the way youth are using the platforms, she said, “I still am struggling with this outright ban and both the effect it has on adults’ privacy and on minors.”

Texas House Passes Bill Banning Social Media for Minors and Requiring Warning Labels

Rep. Gene Wu, a Houston Democrat, suggested the verification requirements might lead people to pull back on political speech, given past data breaches at major companies.

There were also practical concerns raised by Rep. Mitch Little, a Republican from Lewisville, who pointed out that the ban could prevent student athletes from using social media for sports recruitment and stop children from earning money through monetized content.

Patterson responded that parents could still create accounts highlighting their children’s activities for recruitment purposes.

The Texas House also passed a companion bill, House Bill 499, by Democratic Rep. Mary Gonzalez of Clint. That legislation would require social media platforms to publish warning notices regarding the connection between social media use and mental issues in children. The users would be required to assent to the warnings in order to proceed on the sites.

If the Senate approves House Bill 186 and Governor Greg Abbott signs it into law, the ban on social media for children would become effective on January 1, 2026. The requirement for warning labels would start a little later, on April 1, 2026.

Patterson believes the measures are necessary to protect an entire generation of children from what he describes as addictive behavior. He cited former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s warnings about social media’s harmful effects on minors, and referenced a Wall Street Journal study showing that Instagram accounts for 13-year-olds saw significantly more prohibited content than those of users over 30.

“The harms that we are seeing in today’s children will only be accelerated if steps are not taken,” Patterson said. “This legislation will allow today’s kids to be kids again.”