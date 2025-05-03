Do you want to track your state tax refund? Then this is the guide that you will need. Here we will discuss how one can track this refund and how it can be done in the simplest ways. We shall also see what exactly this refund is, and what importance does it hold for a taxpayer. Let us have a look at it in detail.

What is a state refund?

A state refund is the amount of money a state government returns to a taxpayer when they have paid more in state income taxes than they actually owe. This is the usual case, but the refund can have more reasons than this. Also, the refund for overpayment can also have multiple reasons which you can understand after looking at your own scenario if you lie in this category. So, in a nutshell, we can say that when you file your state tax return, you’re calculating your actual tax obligation. If the amount you’ve already paid is greater than what you owe, the state will issue you a refund for the difference.

How can I track my state refund?

If you want to track your state refund, then these are the steps that you need to follow. Besides this, there are three major ways to go about this problem.

TRACES

For this, you need to log in to your income tax portal.

Choose the ‘E-file’ option and then click on ‘Income Tax Returns’.

After this, you need to select ‘View Form 26AS’.

To see your tax credit information (Form 26AS, which is like an annual tax statement), you’ll be taken to the TRACES website. Once you’re there, look for and click on the link or button that says something like ‘View Tax Credit (Form 26AS/Annual tax statement)’ at the very bottom of the page.

From the drop-down menu, choose the assessment year. Choose ‘view as text’ now.

The page that opens now will help you have all the information regarding the refund.

NSDL Portal

Visit the NSDL Portal first and then to check the status of your awaited tax refund, provide your PAN, select the relevant Assessment Year from the dropdown menu, and then enter the displayed Captcha Code.

The ‘Taxpayer Refund (PAN)’ option will open up and choose to ‘Proceed’.

Now the page will open up that shows the refund status.

Income Tax Portal

The best way to deal with it would be to log in to the Income Tax portal with your account.

Choose the ‘E-File’ option and then choose ‘View Filed Returns’.

Now the window will open where the present and past tax refunds will appear . You can check the recent one as well as the previous ones if they exist.

It is a simple procedure which can be done in a few simple steps. However, make sure you keep checking the portal if there is a problem that hampers your viewing the tracking status. But you’ll know better if you have a refund pending on your account. If that is so, check out your account soon and wait for the refund.