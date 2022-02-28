Texas wants to sue Meta into bankruptcy owing to Secret Facial Recognition

Texas is suing Meta for thousands of billions of dollars, arguing that automatic facial recognition breached Texas law by billions of dollars. The claims are levelled against Facebook and Instagram, both of which have been routinely biometrically screening posted photos for over a decade.

On one hand, the platform pledges to warn against the use of facial recognition, but in reality, all uploaded images are subjected to the group’s facial recognition.

Facebook developed automatic face recognition in 2010; however, Meta did not begin deleting Facebook’s facial recognition profiles until the fall of 2021. A US$650 million settlement came before this: Meta will pay US$350 to each Illinois user due to facial recognition. Furthermore, Meta is reported to exchange biometric data with third parties. The Texas Attorney General’s lawsuit, which was announced on Valentine’s Day, does not specify what the charge of secretly screening all Instagram images is built on.

The firm disputes the charges in the case, saying, “These allegations are unfounded, and we will vigorously defend ourselves.” The case is titled ‘The State of Texas v. Meta Platforms,’ and it is now underway in Harris County District Court as Case No. 22-0121.

Biometric data gathered legally may not be released and must be erased as soon as possible. However, civilians are not permitted to file lawsuits under the Biometrics Act; only the attorney general is permitted to do so. And that’s exactly what Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican is doing right now.

For more than a decade, Facebook biometrically analysed all uploaded face photos without informing Texan users and without obtaining effective consent: “Facebook’s omnipresent empire was built on deception, lies, and brazen mistreatment of Texans’ privacy rights – all for Facebook’s economic gain,” the lawsuit claims.

According to the lawsuit, Facebook not only failed to erase the biometric data it received, despite being obliged by law to do so, but also illegally passed it on to third parties without disclosing it. This also impacts many people who do not utilise Facebook services on purpose. When a third party uploaded a photo of a non-Facebook user, it was rasterized.

Texas accuses Meta of secretly subjecting all images uploaded to Instagram to its face recognition system without Instagram users (or non-users) knowing about it, let alone a defence to the collecting of their facial geometry.

An injunction against Meta is sought, as well as an order to delete all Texas biometric data and algorithms trained with it, the foreclosure of all monetary benefits obtained, and civil penalties of US$25,000 per violation of the Biometrics Act and US$10,000 per violation of the Consumer Protection Act, plus interest and litigation costs.

According to Paxton, Facebook had 20.5 million users in Texas last year. If the charges are true and every Texas Facebook member contributed only one facial photograph, the fines would far outweigh Meta’s stock market worth of about US$600 billion. In addition to Meta, Clearview AI has established a library of billions of biometric profiles from Internet-sourced facial photos. Unlike Meta, Clearview has made no action to stop selling this data.

Customers are claimed to include thousands of US federal institutions. It is unknown whether Paxton intends to sue Clearview AI as well.