Thales company confirms hackers to have release data

On Friday, Thales, a giant French defense and technology group, confirmed that the hacker group named LockBit 3.0 has released data related to the technology group which was stolen on the dark web.

Earlier this week, Thales publicized that cyberpunks were claiming that they stole some data from the group and terrorized them that they will post their data.

“On November 10, 2022, an extortion and ransomware group (LockBit 3.0) released on its publication platform data pertaining to Thales Group,” said the Paris-based company in a statement.

“At this stage, Thales is able to confirm that there has been no intrusion of its IT systems,” it added.

The company added: “Thales security experts have identified one of the two likely sources of the theft, which has been confirmed through the user account of a partner on a dedicated collaboration portal. This has led to the disclosure of a limited amount of information.”

The company said Thales “continues to investigate the other source of theft” and that it’s “working closely with its partner and is providing all of the necessary technical support and resources to minimise any potential impact to concerned customers and stakeholders.”

The company concluded by saying, “Thales reiterates that, as of now, there is no impact on the Group’s operations.”

Its shares, which declined as much as 8.5%, were the poorest performers on France’s large- and mid-cap SBF 120 index.

What is LockBit 3.0?

LockBit 3.0 is the latest lock bit ransomware which is designed to lock the computer and prevent its access from the users in exchange for a ransom payment.

Early this week, Bleeping Computer registered that a LockBit 3.0 ransomware affiliate was “using phishing emails to install the Amadey Bot to take control of a device and encrypt devices.”

About Thales:

Thales Group is a multinational company from France, based in Paris. The company designs, develops, and manufactures electrical devices and systems, also equipment for the aerospace, defense, transportation, and security sectors. It also provides satellites, equipment, navigation, earth observation, and space exploration.