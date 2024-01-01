You might say that 2023 was a curious year for video games. In addition to bringing forth a ton of groundbreaking, genre-defining new titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it also marked one of the worst layoff times in recent memory for video game firms. Although we can’t predict exactly what wonders or tragedies await us in the delightful year 2024, at least we can brace ourselves for a ton of amazing video game releases.

Just as in 2023, some of the games that were on Polygon’s most anticipated lists for that year are back on this one. These include Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and the constantly delayed Skull & Bones. This highlights another fact about the status of gaming today: you can never predict what will occur or when.

Nevertheless, a large number of 2024 games already have release windows or precise dates set. Numerous of these can be found in our list of the top 50 games, all of which point to yet another incredible year in gaming.

Another Code: Recollection

Releasing on January 19 the 2005 point-and-click adventure Trace Memory by developer Cing, along with its follow-up Another Code: R, which will be playable in North America for the first time since its initial Wii release, are being made available to a wider audience by Nintendo.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney was initially published by Capcom in 2007 as a part of its theatrical courtroom visual novel series Ace Attorney. The initial Apollo Justice game, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies on the 3DS (2013), and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice on the 3DS (2017) make up this “renovated,” as Capcom puts it, trilogy. This game is realising on January 25.

Banisher: Ghosts of New Eden

With Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, a ghost romance set in the 17th century, Life Is Strange Creator Don’t Nod is once again experimenting with the unknown. Launching on 13th February.

Skull and Bones

If Ubisoft’s highly anticipated pirate extravaganza Skull & Bones can finally debut after five years of delays, then 2024 will be a very special year. This game is launching on 16th February.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Nintendo is set to bring back Mario vs. Donkey Kong, a cherished rivalry from Game Boy Advance, for the Nintendo Switch on February 16.

Brother: A Tale of Two Sons

When Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons was launched in 2013, it mesmerized critics with its deft blending of puzzle-solving and companionship.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is perhaps the largest addition to the Final Fantasy series this year. This is the standalone second part of the three-game remake released on February 29th that Square Enix has been planning since before FF7 Remake was published in 2020. The game is a role-playing game from 1997.

Alone in the Dark

After being delayed from its planned release date of October 25, 2023, publisher THQ Nordic intends to bring the campy survival horror game Alone in the Dark from 1992 back to life decades later.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

A game of action role-playing Dragon’s Dogma 2, a somber role-playing hack-and-slash game, builds upon the desolate open world that Capcom initially created in 2012.

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Remarkably, Princess Peach: Showtime! is the first Nintendo game in over twenty years in which Princess Peach is not a lost damsel but the main character.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Braid, Anniversary Edition

Puzzle-platformer from 2008 Braid’s famous watercolor-style woodland is receiving a sophisticated makeover.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Developer Bungie claims that The Final Shape brings three new Super powers, a new narrative, and a “impossible place” called The Pale Heart to Destiny 2, a free-to-play online first-person shooter that has been running strong since 2017.

Black Myth: Wukong

As one of the most well-known Buddhist folktales in the world, the 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West has had pieces plucked from it for successful motion pictures, anime, and video games.

Anger Foot

Anger Foot is a first-person shooter that allows you play as a gunslinger with a kick as lethal as their weapons because it understands that resentment is contained in the stomp.

Animal Well

Riddle-filled Animal Metroidvania It appears to be a delicate game, resembling a spider web with perfectly rounded raindrops shining on it. It will be the debut title from Bigmode, a new independent publisher launched in 2022 by YouTuber and video game shitposter Dunkey.

Ara: History Untold

Xbox Game Studios is set to release Ara: History Untold, a turn-based grand strategy game for Windows.

Ark 2

During its early access period in 2024, the survival game Ark 2 will broaden the scope of Studio Wildcard’s Ark world, which debuted in 2015 and brought players to a dinosaur-filled desert island.

Avowed

Obsidian Entertainment’s 2015 role-playing game Pillars of Eternity is situated in the ancient realm of Eora; further details will be provided in the darkly fascinating Avowed.

Baby Steps

The creators of the humorous, endearing independent games Getting Over It and Ape Out are back with a proud walking simulator, Baby Steps.

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story

Players of League of Legends will be happy to hear that a charming offshoot game is coming to Bandle City’s ethereal, tangled woodlands.

Blade Chimera

Blade Chimera, a 2D action game, is coming to the PC and Switch. It will give every depressed hero access to a sword, explosive combat, and a hot, absent wife.

Blue Protocol

Your personal anime epic, Blue Protocol, is an online action role-playing game by Bandai Namco and publisher Amazon Games.

The Casting of Frank Stone

Horror Enthusiasts Unite Dead, developed by Behaviour Interactive for Daylight, and featuring interactive horror specialists Supermassive Games and The Casting of Frank Stone are collaborating.

Cat Quest 3

RPG Cat Quest 3 allows you to explore the world as a shaggy cat, just like the Cat Quests before it.

Concord

The sci-fi multiplayer first-person shooter Concord has very little information at this time.

Contra: Operation Galuga

The first major addition to Konami’s Contra franchise since 2019 is Operation Galuga. Operation Galuga will entail blowing up bad dudes in a succession of intense stages, just like its predecessors.

Core Keeper

Construct a custom dungeon crawler If the entire game release goes as planned, Core Keeper, a survival sandbox simulation, might have a fantastic 2024. The game has already delighted Terraria enthusiasts during its two-year early access phase.

Death Trick: Double Blind

In Death Trick: Double Blind, a detective visual novel set in the 2000s, you examine the disappearance of a touring circus star while switching between a magician and a private investigator from the mid-1900s.

Dustborn

Dustborn is a unique road trip experience over an alternate history of the United States, set in a sunset-tinted action-adventure game.

Earth Defense Force 6

Earth Defense Force 6 is a combative first-person shooter game that carries on the 2003 series.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Though there are little information available, there are plenty of positive sentiments around the Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree.

Final Fantasy 14 Online on Xbox

The massively multiplayer online role-playing game Final Fantasy 14 Online is making a return to Xbox after a 14-year hiatus, along with the A Realm Reborn reimagining and the Heavensward and Stormblood expansions.

Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail

In the summer of 2024, Dawntrail, a brand-new expansion pack for Final Fantasy 14, will also be released.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

A game of action role-playing In the gold-tinted fantasy world of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, you are to use weapons, sorcery, and axes to battle ancient gods.

Foamstars

Early in 2024, the bubbly, frothy Foamstars which resemble Splatoon will launch on the PS4 and PS5.

Funko Fusion

Funko Fusion is a multiplayer adventure game that can be compared to Night at the Museum for Funko Pop figurines, which are beady-eyed, top-heavy versions of the most well-known icons in geek culture.

Ghost Bike

Ghost Bike, a riding simulation for the hereafter from the makers of Nidhogg, is released by Annapurna Interactive and will be accessible on Game Pass from the very first day.

Hades 2

Early access to the 2020 godlike roguelike Hades sequel will begin in the summer of 2024.

Hyper Light Breaker

Developer Heart Machine had originally planned for the sparkling open-world roguelite Hyper Light Breaker to launch in early access in 2023, but that plan was postponed.

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

A zombie horde splatter game by John Carpenter called Toxic Commando is almost ready for closed beta testing. It will eventually bring its crude terror from the 1980s to you.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

Based on the 1988 B-movie of the same name, Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game offers an asymmetrical multiplayer horror experience that promises to be its most gory attempt at strange nostalgia.

Lightyear Frontier

For fans of Wall-E who are stuck in space, Lightyear Frontier, an open-world agricultural game, seems like the perfect treat.

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story

Nothing like Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, the newest offering in Digital Eclipse’s “interactive documentary” collection, will be available in 2024.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

The 2013 3DS title Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, in which a trembling Luigi must solve puzzles in murky, spiderwebbed homes while vacuuming up ghost bullies, is getting an update from Nintendo.

Metaphor: ReFantazio

With this high fantasy role-playing game, director Katsura Hashino, character designer Shigenori Soejima, and composer Shoji Meguro three of the minds behind Persona 3, 4, and 5 return.

MultiVersus

The 11-month open beta for MultiVersus ended in the spring of 2023 because there was, in the words of the game’s creator Player First Games, “still a lot of work to do.”

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is a gentle remake that will appeal to nostalgic Nintendo fans and bring the popular 2004 role-playing game to the Switch.